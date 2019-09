What's wrong with our government and army. Why are we helping these Arabs? They never stand with us in our hour of need why we helping them build and train their armed forces?

I thought with recent event our policies would have been changed but still we are standing at the same place. We owe our alliance to Islam but they have showed us that Muslim Umah doesn't come near when there are financial benifits. What have done for this ummah with all the wealth in their pockets? They have only played their role in creating sectarian violence in other Muslim countries.

We should really make our policies which benifits us not other. Don't want to hurt anyone feeling.

