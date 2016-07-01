What's new

Army officer found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, police investigating

Army officer found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, police investigating
The police are investigating the army officer’s death under “mysterious conditions.”
INDIA Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

An army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Monday.
An army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Monday. (ANI File Photo )

An Indian Army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Monday, officials said. The police are investigating the death under “mysterious conditions.”

Major Vineet Gulia of Haryana deceased was found at the camp in the Thanamandi belt of the district, according to police officials quoted by news agency PTI.

“Our teams found a bullet injury in his head. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 Cr Pc,” Rajouri district SSP, Chandan Kohli said.
The offer was a company commander of the army’s 38RR Dera Ki Gali, people familiar with the matter said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, four security personnel, including an officer and three terrorists were killed when a joint team of the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory’s Machil sector, officials said.

