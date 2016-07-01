Army officer found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, police investigating

The police are investigating the army officer’s death under “mysterious conditions.”

INDIA Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:41 ISThindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka SarkarAn army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Monday. (ANI File Photo )An Indian Army officer was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Monday, officials said. The police are investigating the“Our teams found a bullet injury in his head. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 Cr Pc,” Rajouri district SSP, Chandan Kohli said.people familiar with the matter said.More details are awaited.Earlier on Sunday, four security personnel, including an officer and three terrorists were killed when a joint team of the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory’s Machil sector, officials said.