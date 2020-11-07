What's new

Army officer, 3 soldiers, BSF jawan killed while foiling infiltration bid in J&K’s Machil

Zarvan

Zarvan

Army officer, 3 soldiers, BSF jawan killed while foiling infiltration bid in J&K’s Machil

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday. The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed. However, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were also killed during the operation.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said at about 1 am, a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (LoC fence), about 3.5 km from the LoC.

The BSF personnel challenged the infiltrators and a gunbattle ensued, in which a militant was killed.

"A BSF soldier was killed in action (KIA) and the firefight stopped at 0400 hours," Col Kalia said in a statement.

He said more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of the militants was tracked with the help of surveillance devices.





"Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.

5 km from the LoC.

In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured," Col Kalia said.

He added that the injured soldiers have been evacuated.

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

Army officer, 3 soldiers, BSF jawan killed while foiling infiltration bid in J&K’s Machil

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday.
Some OSINT twitter accounts are claiming Indian figures to be as high as 12. But I doubt them. But one guy is suggesting some video could arrive soon.
 
Riz

Riz

Some OSINT twitter accounts are claiming Indian figures to be as high as 12. But I doubt them. But one guy is suggesting some video could arrive soon.
Some Twitter account claiming fighting erupt between BSF and IA at LOC due to food
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Some Twitter account claiming fighting erupt between BSF and IA at LOC due to food
They are just making jokes. Number of dead Indian soldiers is for sure not less than six. Only question is if India is ready to respond more aggressively than they would admit lot more soldiers. Other wise they would keep silence.
 
Saahir Malik

Saahir Malik

Never believed on indian defence versions of such statements,these are always bias far from truth..

From past experiences just multiple it by 3..
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

4 sub-human murderers/rapists liquidated and sent to hell by a few valiant freedom fighters........:devil:.................:chilli::chilli::chilli::chilli:
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

They are just making jokes. Number of dead Indian soldiers is for sure not less than six. Only question is if India is ready to respond more aggressively than they would admit lot more soldiers. Other wise they would keep silence.
Dont worry we will hear about more deaths in the next few weeks due to 'training incidents', 'road accidents', or even the classic 'falling into a river'
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Some Twitter account claiming fighting erupt between BSF and IA at LOC due to food
Whatever caused the ongoing civil war in Karachi may have spread to India. Serves them right for laughing at our tragic civil war. Serious things, these civil wars.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

well done indian forces ,
terrorists sent by shayatin sent to hell by indian forces.
 
Vapour

Vapour

Good job. Might I suggest unmanned aerial vehicles to aid in the border war against Hindu terror?
UAVs for aerial recon and artillery targeting or direct fire?

There's been news on UAVs being used for the former two, but not for the latter, as it would mark a greater escalation in the daily clashes, but wouldn't be surprised if they have been used once or twice before.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

So, should we be waiting for other surgical strike DRAMA episode?
No. As others have postulated, India tried that once and failed. Hence, mass casualty attacks like this will now be quietly brushed away with minimal media attention, and casualties will be spread out over several weeks as small footnotes in national press about "accidents" or "suicides". If India had the balls to respond to this blatant Islamic terrorism against innocent Hindustan, they would announce the full scope of casualties immediately and start planning a retaliation as per their supposed "New normal" doctrines.
very good ,
terrorists sent by shayatin sent to hell by indian forces.
What about the teterrorist launch pads and handlers? What will you do about them who caused multiple casualties today? Will you launch airstrikes like NATO do? Or will you twiddle your thumbs?
 
