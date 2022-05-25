Army offically called in...PMLN sources

Norwegian said: No the article says army is to be used external aggression not internal. Read the constitution Click to expand...

Army deals with threats both internal and external. Countless examples of such events in the past.While these fools are in govt. they are free to command the army while at the same time army is trying to be "neutral".However, I don't think they will actively engage with PTI protesters. They will not act like the Punjab police.No need to lose your mind in arrogance over this step. Be better than that.