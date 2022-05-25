Army offically called in...PMLN sources

ziaulislam
Next step..
Firing?
Army will now do 1971 in west pakistan?
Why and how? Isn't army neutral in politicsView attachment 847883
Army doesn't guard important buildings. It's police job. Army guards bordersThey have to be deployed even if they don't want to, to protect important buildings not safeguard PMLN.
Brainless Patwari spottedWill imrand call on his taliban friends for help?
My pro imrand thread got hundreds of replies. Mn patwari kese hwa? I'm just sick and tired of this circus. Roz ka RR.Brainless Patwari spotted
No, he will and has called Pakistanis, but you are probably too retarded to see it.Will imrand call on his taliban friends for help?
Agreed sir army has very important job to do it's rangers job army is very specialized force it's not their cup of tea to stand in front of on their own nation against their DNAArmy doesn't guard important buildings. It's police job. Army guards borders
Army doesn't guard important buildings. It's police job. Army guards borders
No the article says army is to be used external aggression not internal. Read the constitutionWhen police fail, the army is called in. There is a reason that article exists. However wrongly it's used is up for debate.
No the article says army is to be used external aggression not internal. Read the constitution
However, I don't think they will actively engage with PTI protesters. They will not act like the Punjab police.