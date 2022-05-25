What's new

Army offically called in...PMLN sources

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,143
10
18,805
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screenshot_20220525-165843_Friendly T.jpg


Next step..

Firing?
Army will now do 1971 in west pakistan?
 
Pindi Boy

Pindi Boy

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2015
1,588
0
2,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Brainless Patwari spotted
Click to expand...
My pro imrand thread got hundreds of replies. Mn patwari kese hwa? I'm just sick and tired of this circus. Roz ka RR.

Go big or go home


Global protests against regime change in Pakistan

Please post all protest related News, picture and media in this thread https://twitter.com/iihtishamm/status/1513178300612583430?t=PLZFmgrfeEVvTfb7IdfEVA&s=19 https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1513167416926343177?t=VgjiFvFuWIptRjxQ_ErfWA&s=19...
defence.pk
 
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,186
4
2,960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
No the article says army is to be used external aggression not internal. Read the constitution
Click to expand...

Army deals with threats both internal and external. Countless examples of such events in the past.
While these fools are in govt. they are free to command the army while at the same time army is trying to be "neutral".
However, I don't think they will actively engage with PTI protesters. They will not act like the Punjab police.

No need to lose your mind in arrogance over this step. Be better than that.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

JamD
Coming Together As A Nation
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Documenting Attempts to Censor PTI & Imran Khan
2
Replies
27
Views
925
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Emerging political situation: Ice broken between staunch opponents MQM-P, PMLN
Replies
4
Views
378
Riz
Riz
Crimson Blue
Gen Bajwa & PMLN Govt Perpetrate Night of Terror in Punjab akin to IOK & Palestine
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
2K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI encounters setback as defense minister’s nephews join PMLN
Replies
8
Views
596
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom