1- A comprehensive housing policy is needed not just adhoc measures

2- Housing is one sector which is bound to go in controversy Army should stay out of it

3- Finance will be the main issue this project will face and to resolve this Banking and private sector are required to contribute, I don't see any role of Army in this other than retired army personals (of lower cadre) who also face housing issue after retirement so If Army is coming up with some financial guarantee to secure some share for that segment of market I don't see any reason for them to participate

4- Involvement of Army will unnecessarily increase competition for the private sector firms in fact will discourage private sector

