Army of Mali has received tactical and armored vehicles to equip 16 companies

According to information published by the Official website of the Malian armed forces on December 3, 2021, the Malian army has received different types of wheeled armored vehicles from China, Russia, South Korea, and South Africa to equip 16 companies.
On December 3, 2021, the Malian army took delivery of new wheeled armored vehicles including VN2C 6x6 APCs Armored Personnel Carriers produced by China. (Picture source mali-online.net)
According to our analysis of pictures published by the Malian armed forces website and local media, the combat vehicles received by the Malian Army include KIA KM450 4x4 light tactical truck from South Korea, BTR-70 and BRDM-2 wheeled armored vehicles from Russia, Dongfeng EQ 2050 Mengshi 4x4 light tactical vehicles and VN2C 6x6 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) from China, and Puma M36 produced by the South African company OTT.
According to the military balance 2020, the Malian army has a total of 85 wheeled APCs (Armored Personnel Carriers) including 4 Bastion APC, 10 BTR-60PB, 9 BTR-70, 29 Casspir, 24 Stark Motors Storm Light, 4 Gladiator from Streit Group, 5 Streit Group Python as well as Soviet-made BRDM-2.
Military expenditures total about 13% of the national budget. Since the beginning of the fight against terrorist groups in the region, Mali has tripled its military spending.
The KM450 is a light 4x4 multipurpose all-terrain military truck introduced in 1998 that was developed by the South Korean Company KIA. It can be used to transport soldiers or as a cargo vehicle.
The BTR-70 and BRDM-2 are Soviet-made wheeled armored vehicles. The BRDM-2 is an amphibious reconnaissance armored vehicle that entered into service with the Russian army in 1962. The vehicle is armed with a 14.5 mm KPVT heavy machine and one coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun PKT.
The BTR-70 is an 8x8 armored personnel carrier (APC) which has a crew of 3 and can, transport seven military personnel, the roof of the vehicle is fitted with a one-man turret armed with a 14.5 KPVT and a 7.62 mm PKVT machine gun.
The EQ2050 Mengshi is a 4x4 light tactical vehicle by the Chinese company Dongfeng Motor Group. The design of the vehicle is very similar to the American HUMVEE.
The VN2C is a 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle designed and manufactured by the Chinese company NORINCO. It has a crew of three and can carry eight dismounted troops. The version delivered to the Malian army seems to be fitted with a one-man turret armed with one 20mm automatic cannon.
The Puma M36 is a 4x4 MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle designed and manufactured by the South African company OTT. The vehicle is designed to be used as APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) and can accommodate up to 12 military personnel. The V-shaped design of the Puma M36 offers a high level of protection against mines and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).
The Malian army has received several dozen military vehicles including Russian BRDM-2 and BTR-70 APCs. (Pictures sources Malian army website)
