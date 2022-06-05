What's new

Army Medical College Admission 2022| AMC Admission 2022 |

Candidates having qualifications of FSc (Pre-Medical), A'Level or Equivalent can join Pakistan Army as captain doctor through Army Medical Cadet Course.
Get Complete Details about Medical Cadet Course and must try to get admission.
Army Medical Cadet Course Registration Process
Here in this article, a candidate can get an essential guide about AMC Registration and the joining process.
Registration will be available on the official website of the Pakistan army www.joinpakistanarmy.gov.pk
Before registration must read about Army Medical Cadet Course Eligibility Criteria.
  • Registration: Check the below-mentioned eligibility criteria and register for the Army Medical College MBBS of BDS Course
  • Academic Written Test: Written test based on multiple-choice questions from English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at AS&RCs
  • Intelligence Test: Verbal and non-verbal Intelligence test at AS&RCs
  • Personality Profile & Interviews: Personality profiles and interviews of successful candidates will be held by the GHQ selection board
  • Final Merit List: Successful candidates will be selected for MBBS/BDS in AMC final merit list.

AMC Eligibility Criteria

  • Gender: Male candidate only
  • Marital Status: Single (Unmarried)
  • Age: 17 to 21 years
  • Physical Standards:
    • Height: 5′ . 4″
    • Weight: As per Body Mass Index
    • Vision Standards: Distance Vision with glasses 6/9,6/12
  • Physical Test: Visit for Pak Army Physical Test complete guideline
  • Qualification:
    • FSc (Pre-Medical) with 70% marks
    • Senior Cambridge / GCEO level pass (Compulsory) in five subjects plus A level passed in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry with minimum grade C/6.
    • FSc (Pre-Medical) with 65% marks for domicile holders from below specified areas.
BalochistanFATAGilgit-Baltistan
District KohistanChitralDir
Tehsil Bala Kot (Kaghan, Naran) of District Mansehra in KPKDistrict Neelum Azad Jammu KashmirTharparker and Tehsil Umer Kot in Sind
District RajanpurDrawer FortArea of Cholistan Desert
SalamsarMojgarhDingarh of Punjab

Medical Programs:

  • MBBS Course (5 years at AM College/CMH Lahore Medical College)
  • BDS (4 years at Am College)

AMC Registration date 2022

Army Medical College Admission date 2022 through Medical Cadet Course will be as given bellow

  • Medical Cadet Course Registration Start Date: 15 July 2022 (Expected)
  • Medical Cadet Initial Test Start Date: August 2022
PDF File also attached with complete AMC Admission procedure.
 

