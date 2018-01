Army man dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir

An army man died of heart attack in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Tuesday. Havaldar Pawan Kumar of 79 Mountain Brigade suffered cardiac arrest while he was on duty at Uplona camp, reported GNS news agency. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, it said.