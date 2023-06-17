What's new

Army man dies, another wounded in explosion in Bandarban

Army man dies, another wounded in explosion in Bandarban​

BANGLADESH

UNB
17 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 10:09 pm

pic_02_0_1.jpg

An army soldier was killed and another injured in an explosion of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Friday, ISPR said in a media statement on Saturday.

The deceased is Monnaf Hossain Raju, 21, and injured Md Rezaul, 24.

According to the ISPR, the explosion happened around 1:30 pm on Friday when the soldiers were going to distribute pure drinking water and oral saline from Silopi Para TOB (Temporary Operating Base), leaving them critically injured.

They were sent to Chittagong Combined Military Hospital by Air Force helicopter on an urgent basis. Later, soldier Monnaf Hossain Raju died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, added the release.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed expressed his deep shock and condolences to the bereaved family of the martyred army man.

What is this continuos killing of BA troops? Our armchairs brats in the PDF were claiming BA can tackle. Then a time came when our great military found it difficult to challenge Burma.

Now, it is a few rebels who are killing our troops left and right.

PDF brats, please say something like we have heroic past!!
 

