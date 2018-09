Haryana’s BJP MLA, Union Minister’s wife, trolls her own party, says rape happening because of unemployment





A BJP MLA from Haryana has caused embarrassment for her own party by linking the rise in rape cases in Haryana to the growing frustration among youth due to unemployment.



Youths who are frustrated, unemployed and unsure of their future commit such heinous acts,” the BJP MLA, whose husband Birender Singh is a union minister in Narendra Modi’s cabinet the Centre, was quoted as saying.



She added, “A wrong tradition has started in our society…Men develop bad intentions when they see a woman anywhere.”