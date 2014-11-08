Army major (rtd) doing illegal hunting and misusing powers

Salman Baig
Sep 18, 2019
Retired army major using his influence to do illegal hunting in cholistan and when confronted by law enforcement wild life protection authorities; he physically assaulted wild life protection people and even used his influence to use serving rangers deployed in cholistan to harass and attack civilian govt employees. Such sort of people are a blot on the name of army and instead of calling him retired army officer it would be better to call him as a retard army officer
History of illegal activities of this retard army officer
Source: https://nation.com.pk/04-Apr-2021/p...life-dept-s-official-team-during-illegal-hunt
History of illegal activities of this retard army officer
