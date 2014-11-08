What's new

Army major (rtd) doing illegal hunting and misusing powers

Retired army major using his influence to do illegal hunting in cholistan and when confronted by law enforcement wild life protection authorities; he physically assaulted wild life protection people and even used his influence to use serving rangers deployed in cholistan to harass and attack civilian govt employees. Such sort of people are a blot on the name of army and instead of calling him retired army officer it would be better to call him as a retard army officer

History of illegal activities of this retard army officer

Source: https://nation.com.pk/04-Apr-2021/p...life-dept-s-official-team-during-illegal-hunt
 
what a wonderful idea this ... like these type of people are either themselves retard or they think every person of this nation is retard

The Person in discussion Maj. (retd) Tanveer Hussain Shah is member of RULING POLITICAL PARTY OF SINDH but rather to highlight his current political affiliation useful idiots are portioning their propaganda against Army an institution from which he has retired number of decades ago .....

E.jpg


