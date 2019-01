Army major among two soldiers killed, three others injured in explosions near LoC in Rajouri

Reports said an army gypsy was moving on a road stretch in forward area of LoC in Lam Pukharni area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district when an explosion took place.



"Three army personnel including a Havaldar got injured in this explosion who were soon shifted to a medical facility,” said an official, adding that the injured were later airlifted to command hospital Udhampur.



However, one of the injured army soldiers later succumbed.



The official said the second explosion took place in the same area when reinforcements were rushed to the site of the incident.



"When a team of army was moving towards the site of earlier explosion site, another powerful blast took place," he said.



He added in the second incident, an army officer of the rank of major, who was the company commander in the area, was killed on the spot.



“There could be some injuries in this second explosion but there are no details of the same as of now," he said.



Meanwhile, searches are being carried out in the entire area where explosions took place as there are possibilities of some infiltrators or border action team personnel still hiding in the forest area, said the official.



In third incident, an army porter namely Hem Raj son of Tara Chand resident of Dadal Sunderbani got injured when he was hit at by a Pakistani sniper on LoC in Sunderbani, the official added.



He said the injured porter has been airlifted to a hospital for advanced treatment