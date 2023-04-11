Army lieutenant booked for harassing a woman

AoA.Sir



10 Apr 2023



*Arrest of Army Offr by Motorway Police*



1. On 10 Apr 2023 at about 0745 hrs Motorway police arrested PA 60185, Lt Ahmed Shabbir ex 42 BR/ 113 Bde/ 1 Armd Div from M-4 MW near TT Singh interchange. MW police arrested the offr due to a complaint call on 130 by a lady namely Hafsa. After inquiring the case, the Motorway Police handed over the offr and lady to PS Sadar, TT Singh.

2. After inquiring the matter, fol have been revealed:

a. The offr is r/o Slkt and was on C-lve from 1 Apr to 10 Apr 2023.

b. The ly namely Hafsa d/o Mazhar Husain r/o Pb Coop Housing Society Lhr booked a ride using InDrive Mob App. The Offr also uses *inDrive App* and accepted to provide svc of ride from Lhr to Multan (Screen Shots of whatsapp concersation are att)

c. The offr mov from Slkt and reached Lhr on 9 Apr at about 2100 hrs to pick the female rider. At about 2200 hrs, the offr picked Miss Hafsa and started mov towards Mtn.

d. During tvl, the offr stopped the veh on the Motorway and in two different rest areas on Motorway. During those two pauses, the offr tried to harass the ly (written statement of the lady is att).

e. When the offr and ly reached near TT Singh, the ly called at MW police help line i.e. 130 and complained about harassment of the dvr of the ride i.e. Lt Ahmed Shabbir. Police intercepted the veh near TT Sing at about 0745 hrs on 10 Apr 23. After initial inquiry, the offr and ly were handed over to PS Sadar, TT Singh a/w Prius veh regn No. LEB-5596.

f. Team ex SS Fsd reached PS Sadar and questioned the offr and ly and a/m info was revealed.

g. The offr is in police custody and ly i.e. Hafsa wants to register FIR afainst the offr. According to police, the complaint was on telephone, therefore the FIR is must.

h. MP team ex 1 Armd Div has mov from Mtn to take over the offr.



