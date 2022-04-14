What's new

Army, Judiciary and opposition sent IK through combined effort. ( Clearly on US intervention and threats as accepted by DG ISPR)

Today boots came all in the open as an opener of their newly installed Govt. In presser tried their best to give govt some standing...

Commenting on dollar was well planned.. that what we done will bring some money to the country.. oh boy back fired so bad...

Now when they will increase petrol prices who will be 1st on firing line of public? Govt no Mr Dallar price you!!!

blunder 2 confession of interference will hunt them for so long..

Oh boy oh boy... they can't handle him they are messing it all up further.. they have no clue what to do..

They made a mistake but now they are on the path of blunder and become a laughing stock..

Genius presser today ha ha fu*cked themselves up today. Youth is ill-informed
This statement shows they are clueless very bad weak move.
Apne hi post mein Goal mar diye hein major Gen. Ifti nein aaj.
 

B

