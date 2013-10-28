What's new

Army JCO killed in cross border firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,703
3
7,278
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, defence sources said.
PTI 30 August, 2020 1:53 pm IST

1598778200716.png

Representational image of Indian army in a forward village in Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: ANI


Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, the sources said.

They said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and in the exchange of firing, a JCO was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries.

The cross-border firing was going on when the last reports came in, the sources said, adding further details are awaited.

theprint.in

Army JCO killed in cross border firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, defence sources said.
theprint.in theprint.in

Indian's propaganda once again. PA responded to unprovoked firing from the IA, killing one of IA's officer.
Indians as their habit is, trying to lie and twist that there had been attempt to infiltrate from LOC.
 
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
831
0
1,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian news
People crossing line of control so Indian army started firing on them.

Well those crossing borders must be angels. Their bodies have never surfaced.

Number of crossing border people Indian fired upon. LOC should be filled with bodies
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Areesh Indian Army JCO Killed in Firing at LOC Indian Defence Forum 32
Areesh Army probes death of JCO as questions raised over the killing Indian Defence Forum 6
Zarvan J&K: Pakistan fires at the Uri sector, kills one Indian Army JCO Indian Defence Forum 151
Champion_Usmani Army JCO dies of cardiac arrest along LoC in Mankote sector Kashmir War 3
beijingwalker Chinese soldiers shine at International Army Games 2020 Military Forum 0
Zarvan Featured British army selects Jacobs to develop devices of robot able to cross water in hostile territory Land Warfare 0
Imran Khan CAA NOTAM- army proof range sonmiani will remain active 27 to 31 aug Social & Current Events 2
farooqbhai007 Pak Army's new Body Armour Pakistan Army 34
KeyBORED Warrior The Pakistan Army’s Belt and Road Putsch: FOREIGN POLICY MAG CPEC 27
Amavous British Army considers a future without tanks Land Warfare 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top