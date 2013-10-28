Army JCO killed in cross border firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

crankthatskunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 20, 2011
- 3,703
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, defence sources said.
PTI 30 August, 2020 1:53 pm IST
Representational image of Indian army in a forward village in Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: ANI
Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.
The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, the sources said.
They said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and in the exchange of firing, a JCO was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries.
The cross-border firing was going on when the last reports came in, the sources said, adding further details are awaited.
Indian's propaganda once again. PA responded to unprovoked firing from the IA, killing one of IA's officer.
Indians as their habit is, trying to lie and twist that there had been attempt to infiltrate from LOC.
PTI 30 August, 2020 1:53 pm IST
Representational image of Indian army in a forward village in Nowshera near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: ANI
Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.
The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, the sources said.
They said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and in the exchange of firing, a JCO was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries.
The cross-border firing was going on when the last reports came in, the sources said, adding further details are awaited.
Army JCO killed in cross border firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
The firing from across the border started soon after the Army noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC in Nowshera sector, defence sources said.
theprint.in
Indian's propaganda once again. PA responded to unprovoked firing from the IA, killing one of IA's officer.
Indians as their habit is, trying to lie and twist that there had been attempt to infiltrate from LOC.