undercover JIX
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 6, 2008
- 7,477
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later.
Rajoo Kerni
Edited By:
Ankita Bhandari
@ankita_katty
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Highlights
The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.
Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji
The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later.
Rajoo Kerni
Edited By:
Ankita Bhandari
@ankita_katty
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Highlights
- Indian Army soldier was killed ni Pakistan shelling in Nowshera.
- Pakistani forces had opened fire on forward posts along LoC in Rajouri.
- The jawan had received critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.
The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.
Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later.
zeenews.india.com
One Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LOC | India News - Times of India
India News: One army jawan was killed on Saturday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing le
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji