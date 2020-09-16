Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Highlights

Indian Army soldier was killed ni Pakistan shelling in Nowshera. Pakistani forces had opened fire on forward posts along LoC in Rajouri. The jawan had received critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

Army jawan martyred in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later.

The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later.Edited By:Updated:Nov 21, 2020, 12:11 PM ISTA soldier of the Indian Army was killed on) as Pakistani forces opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The unprovoked firing from across the border in Lam area of Nowshera sector took place around 1 am, resulting in critical injuries to a havaldar, who died later, the officials said.Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji