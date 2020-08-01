Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch

POONCH: An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday (August 1). "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector (J&K). Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added. On July 29, an Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. https://zeenews.india.com/india/arm...errer=https://www.google.com&_tf=From %1$s