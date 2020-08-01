/ Register

  • Saturday, August 1, 2020

Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Areesh, Aug 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM.

  1. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM #1
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,302
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,011 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    POONCH: An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday (August 1).


    "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector (J&K). Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the Indian Army said in a statement.

    "Sepoy Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added.

    On July 29, an Army porter was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

    https://zeenews.india.com/india/arm...errer=https://www.google.com&amp_tf=From %1$s
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,376
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 103,407 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    send rafales to teach these pakistanis lesson :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:45 PM #3
    arjunk

    arjunk FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    462
    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,047 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Here's what actually happened:
    - Indians tried to kill another kid in a border village
    - At least 5 were blasted to hell; 1 was chosen for media drama while the rest will die in car accidents shortly afterward.
    - Surprise incoming August 5 - 15
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  4. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:48 PM #4
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,302
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,011 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  5. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:51 PM #5
    PakGuns

    PakGuns FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,385
    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,536 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    death count #1 after Rafaele arrived.... ab kaho f 22 hota tau yh na hota :enjoy:
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)