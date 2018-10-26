What's new

Army Jawan Killed in Accidental Firing in Jammu

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,059
164
122,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Army Jawan Killed in Accidental Firing in Jammu
File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)

File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)
Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at the field firing range.

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed in an accidental firing during training here on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.
"Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at the field firing range (in Akhnoor sector)," the spokesman said.


The incident occurred around 10.30 am. The spokesman said further details are being ascertained.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,059
164
122,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chhatrapati said:
Why windy believe Indian soldiers can only die by getting shot by the enemy?
Click to expand...
Well, dear after reading such news, one wonders, if Indian soldier sleep walk or how fast can one reverse a vehicle inside an army camp.
www.indiatvnews.com

BSF jawan killed after falling from observation tower at Indo-Pak border

A BSF jawan was killed when he fell from a watch tower on Indo-Pak border in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
www.news18.com

Army jawan Dies as Colleague Hits Him While Reversing Car in Jammu & Kashmir

He was critically injured after one of his colleagues hit him while reversing his vehicle at the training centre at Sarol.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,644
-22
8,791
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Windjammer said:
Well, dear after reading such news, one wonders, if Indian soldier sleep walk or how fast can one reverse a vehicle inside an army camp.
Click to expand...
You believe soldiers can only die getting killed by a bullet? Not my problem windy. Indian armed forces have a strength of close to 4 million (just my estimate), including reserve personnel and are on active duty in various terrains. Of course, accidents will happen, there will be men committing suicides, fratricide or just dying from health conditions. Instead of making conspiracy ridden stupid titles to bait more trolls, bring something that's worth discussing.
 
Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,549
-36
10,807
Country
India
Location
India
I S I said:
Yes sometimes they call BAT "Accidental".

Because that's the way.
Click to expand...
Its NOT.

thediplomat.com

5 Navy Officers Sentenced to Death in Pakistan for Trying to Attack US Warship

The five officers allegedly tried to steal a Pakistani warship to attack a U.S. naval vessel.
thediplomat.com

Sometimes Your own Men can attack Their own Naval Base to Hijack their own Ship !

Deaths occur in two ways thereafter :

A. The Men who get KIA
B. Traitors who got hanged later.

In BOTH cases, enemy bullet was missing.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,059
164
122,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chanakyaa said:
Its NOT.

thediplomat.com

5 Navy Officers Sentenced to Death in Pakistan for Trying to Attack US Warship

The five officers allegedly tried to steal a Pakistani warship to attack a U.S. naval vessel.
thediplomat.com

Sometimes Your own Men can attack Their own Naval Base to Hijack their own Ship !

Deaths occur in two ways thereafter :

A. The Men who get KIA
B. Traitors who got hanged later.

In BOTH cases, enemy bullet was missing.
Click to expand...
And sometimes wife swapping thing can come ahead, even though no deaths occur but still all is swept under the carpet......see no evil, hear no evil.....keep it all in the family.

 
Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,549
-36
10,807
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
And sometimes wife swapping thing can come ahead, even though no deaths occur but still all is swept under the carpet......see no evil, hear no evil.....keep it all in the family.

Click to expand...
I could have mentioned the "Rapes" in 71, But...
Let Bilal ( A Pakistani ) Answer it for you ( And the Damages you are doing ) :

BILAL.png
 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,740
81
56,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chhatrapati said:
You believe soldiers can only die getting killed by a bullet? Not my problem windy. Indian armed forces have a strength of close to 4 million (just my estimate), including reserve personnel and are on active duty in various terrains. Of course, accidents will happen, there will be men committing suicides, fratricide or just dying from health conditions. Instead of making conspiracy ridden stupid titles to bait more trolls, bring something that's worth discussing.
Click to expand...
Dude even a blind person can see the pattern here. This is the way India chooses to declare its soldiers dead this way
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,059
164
122,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chanakyaa said:
Let Bilal ( A Pakistani ) Answer it for you ( And the Damages you are doing ) :

View attachment 719189
Click to expand...
Well excuse me, are we talking about HAL, DRDO or even TATA.....you should perhaps direct your effort and energies towards Indian soldiers who go on social media complaining of their Menu....that's the real damage done to ones reputation and moral.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,373
3
8,405
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
[QUOTE="Chhatrapati, post: 12977577, member: 17805 :omghaha: :omghaha: there will be men committing suicides, fratricide or just dying from health conditions. Instead of making conspiracy ridden stupid titles to bait more trolls, bring something that's worth discussing.
[/QUOTE]

Nope we certainly don't believe, soldiers can die only by bullets.
Indian soldiers can die from lethal farts of their colleagues.
 
Ghost 125

Ghost 125

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Nov 21, 2018
955
1
1,416
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
Dude even a blind person can see the pattern here. This is the way India chooses to declare its soldiers dead this way
Click to expand...
there is no pattern here... india has huge armed forces and these kind of accidents happens in all armies around the world.
a jeep would hit a tree in a middle of track less desert with no trees no obstacle around that single tree ...and one wonders how the hell that idiot manage to ram the vehicle at the only thing visible till miles...but it happens.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Freedom Fighters accidentally kill Bharti Soorma
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
313ghazi
313ghazi
Hindustani78
Two injured in explosion at Army's Ammunition Depot
Replies
3
Views
603
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Zarvan
PAK RUSHES SNIPERS TO TARGET INDIAN JAWANS
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Areesh
Areesh
Zarvan
Post surgical strikes, 8 Indian jawans killed in J&K
Replies
3
Views
1K
Nicky G
N
H
Why war with Pakistan is not an option
Replies
8
Views
837
Valkyrie
Valkyrie

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom