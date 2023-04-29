Army Installations / Centers / Camps / Posts, before independence

.,.,Post Office, Cherat, Nowshera, 1905 (c).Illustrated postcards often celebrated the post offices that made their rapid spread possible.This was a particularly popular postcard even though Cherat, 4,500 feet above sea level, was a distant army cantonment in the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP, Now KPK).From here many British military expeditions were launched along the Afghan frontier, and it is likely that Baljee, the photographer who published it, often came through as he accompanied the troops as a military photographer....Army Hill Station, Cherat, Nowshera, 1930 (c).This area was important for British India due to its strategic importance.....Cherat Cantonment, Nowshera, 1870 (c).Cherat, on the west of the Khattak range of hills was established as a sanatorium in 1861 by the British so that troops in the North-West Frontier Province could escape the heat and disease of the Peshawar valley. It was declared a cantonment in 1886 and became the summer headquarters of troops in the Peshawar area.From an Album of Miscellaneous views in India, taken in the 1870's (c).© British Library