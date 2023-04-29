What's new

Army Installations / Centers / Camps / Posts, before independence

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
94,439
100
151,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
Ist Battalion Northumberland Fusiliers at Azakhel for Battalion Training, Nowshera, February 1909.
It is Pir Piai Maera Range.

Cherat Hills in the background,

341854658_1399549394125465_6205361236777327916_n.jpg
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
94,439
100
151,763
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
242772111_1908334689346141_6678461376140356239_n.jpg


Post Office, Cherat, Nowshera, 1905 (c).

Illustrated postcards often celebrated the post offices that made their rapid spread possible.

This was a particularly popular postcard even though Cherat, 4,500 feet above sea level, was a distant army cantonment in the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP, Now KPK).

From here many British military expeditions were launched along the Afghan frontier, and it is likely that Baljee, the photographer who published it, often came through as he accompanied the troops as a military photographer.
...


277303678_350442957101893_8683619231842490532_n.jpg


Army Hill Station, Cherat, Nowshera, 1930 (c).
This area was important for British India due to its strategic importance.

....


241826696_1899798823533061_4894235147728038324_n.jpg



Cherat Cantonment, Nowshera, 1870 (c).

Cherat, on the west of the Khattak range of hills was established as a sanatorium in 1861 by the British so that troops in the North-West Frontier Province could escape the heat and disease of the Peshawar valley. It was declared a cantonment in 1886 and became the summer headquarters of troops in the Peshawar area.

From an Album of Miscellaneous views in India, taken in the 1870's (c).

© British Library
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Taiwan to send at least 500 troops to US for combat training, report says
Replies
1
Views
194
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
Two U.S. Army Helicopters Crash in Alaska, Killing 3 Soldiers
Replies
0
Views
93
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
With The Philippines’ president Ferdinand Marcos watching, US Army HIMARS fires 6 times but misses target in South China Sea
2
Replies
27
Views
373
jhungary
jhungary
B
Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India's military brass
Replies
0
Views
103
Black_cats
B
F-22Raptor
US Army plans three hypersonic batteries in Multi Domain Task Forces
Replies
0
Views
432
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom