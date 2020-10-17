What's new

Army in Azad Kashmir

Svartr Warg

Svartr Warg

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 2, 2015
37
0
59
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello,
Since last week, there has been an increased army presence in Azad Kashmir, especially in Poonch Dist. They could be conducting some exercises in forests, the camps are temporary structures not permanent. Does anybody know any reasons for this?
 
iLION12345_1

iLION12345_1

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2016
699
3
1,511
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Svartr Warg said:
Hello,
Since last week, there has been an increased army presence in Azad Kashmir, especially in Poonch Dist. They could be conducting some exercises in forests, the camps are temporary structures not permanent. Does anybody know any reasons for this?
Click to expand...
Whatever it is, not good to discuss it here. Kindly delete the thread.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,973
-5
9,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Svartr Warg said:
Hello,
Since last week, there has been an increased army presence in Azad Kashmir, especially in Poonch Dist. They could be conducting some exercises in forests, the camps are temporary structures not permanent. Does anybody know any reasons for this?
Click to expand...
Please delete the thread and don't compromise opsec.

@waz @The Eagle
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

saiyan0321
Azad Kashmir claim on Gilgit Baltistan
Replies
14
Views
1K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
waz
Today in history we liberated Azad Kashmir!
Replies
5
Views
344
Ghazwa-e-Hind
G
Bawag
Some Thing Fishy Going On in Kashmir & LOC?
Replies
4
Views
554
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Pakistan Army to receive two million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
Replies
0
Views
166
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Morpheus
India escalated repression in Kashmir despite Covid-related UNSC ceasefire call: Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
471
xyx007
xyx007

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom