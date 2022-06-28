What's new

Army High commands use to meet Shahbaz Shairf during PTI's government: Sheikh Rasheed

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541780878040436740

Whenever i visited GHQ most the times They're busy in meeting shahbaz shairf and I had to wait.

When I told Imran khan he said they can make anyone PM from PMLN but no him as he's convicted criminal.

Imran khan himself also said in Regime Change conference that he asked bajwa to not make Shahbaz sharif make PM as they're corruption cases against him of billion rupees.

Imran khan had trust in Army just like we as nation that they'll never side with criminals

But army proved all of us wrong
Now everyone is paying the price except army

Welcome to bajwa doctrine
 
Lol, at this point it's just words... people of Pakistan don't care clearly, these traitors are looting the country and people are like "whatever".
 
These haramkhors are above law. Yahi baat IK khata kahta thak gaya kah woh qouma taba ho jati hain Jahan Ameer ka Lia alag or gareeb ka Lia alag qanoon ho. Pakistan tabahi ka dahana ponch gaya ha. Abbi be logon ko samaj nahi aii ye woh na nikala ye army ka apna under sa awazen boland nahi hui, to Pakistan ka Khuda Hafiz
 

