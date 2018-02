The Army sources said that a total of 20 Pakistani Army personnel were killed this year along LoC while the number was 138 in 2017.



The sources said senior commanders of Pakistan Army have been frequently visiting Pakistani posts in the last few weeks in the wake of aggressive response by India to Pakistani actions.



They said Pakistan has increased the alert levels at all its posts along the LoC due to Indian actions.



"We are inflicting heavy pain on Pakistani side," said an army official.

