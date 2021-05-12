The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon can fly over 2,775 km, an Army official told Breaking Defense. That figure probably applies to the Navy’s CPS version as well.

Army Discloses Hypersonic LRHW Range Of 1,725 Miles; Watch Out China The Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon can fly over 2,775 km, an Army official told Breaking Defense. That figure probably applies to the Navy’s CPS version as well.