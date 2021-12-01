Army decides on new digital pattern combat uniform, to be implemented in 2022.

The Army is also in the process of changing its regular olive uniform and one of the ideas is to have different coloured pants and shirts. No decision on this has been taken yet.

Army looking to change regular uniform too

