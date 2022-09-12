What's new

Army chief’s tenure should be extended till election of new govt: Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,956
19
26,136
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1663005460557.png

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan Monday proposed to extend the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa till the next elections.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said that the appointment of an army chief should be postponed until the government is elected, which should then choose the new military head.

Khan has been making headlines since his ouster in April because of his constant remarks regarding the army chief.

Earlier this month, while speaking during a public rally in Faisalabad, the PTI chairman had called out the government, saying that it was delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own and that if a "patriotic chief of army staff comes in, he will not spare the incumbent rulers."

However, today, — in a change of stance — the former premier said that he was ready to hold talks with the coalition government regarding snap polls.

He also clarified that he is not anti-America, a day after news circulated that the PTI chief has met ex-US diplomat Robin Raphel at his Bani Gala residence.

Regarding the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to indict him in a contempt of court case on September 22, Khan said that if the five-member bench hearing the case would have allowed him to say something, he would have apologised.

The court had last month taken notice of the former prime minister's speech at a public rally, where he allegedly threatened Islamabad additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry for extending PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's remand.
www.geo.tv

Army chief’s tenure should be extended till election of new govt: Imran Khan

Appointment of an army chief should be postponed until new govt is elected, which should then choose new military head, Khan says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,392
-16
4,075
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Donkey King pleads for extension in service of Army Chief Gen Bajwa after publicly making accusations of ‘Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq and American agent’. What a U-Turn! What a disgrace!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imported’ govt, handlers moving ahead on ‘minus one’ formula, alleges Imran
2
Replies
16
Views
323
IceCold
IceCold
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan and the ‘gang of four’
Replies
7
Views
203
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Anti-terrorism case: Imran Khan issued notice for not appearing before investigators
Replies
12
Views
243
HAIDER
HAIDER
V
Imran Khan says ‘enough is enough’ over ‘propaganda launched by PDM cabal of crooks’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
717
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah asks PTI chief to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies if sincere with election demand
Replies
14
Views
420
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom