Army Chief Vs Pakistan Armed Forces?

Even during historic and prehistoric civilizations of Assyrians, Egypt, Babylon, and Greek, kings were all in all but they had a system of consultation against popular off the cuff belief, they were considerate of the opinion of populace.
In case of Greeks they introduced demos-kratia, senate, military institutions and there was accountability in some shape and form.

What is the internal system of Pakistan Armed Forces?
When Army Chief starts acting in gross violation of the superior law of the land, turns military intelligence agencies into Geheime Staatspolizei, get involved in personal vendetta - the whole institution comprising of CJCOS, CGS, Quartermaster General, Adjutant General, Corps Commanders, all internal departments just remain frozen and act like robotic monkeys - No One Dare Speak? No once can tell the General King, Sir, you are working against noble standard of Military Discipline and norms?

That means the institution is run like a personal fiefdome!

There is no loyalty to values, the country, cituzenry, and the law? But to an individual who in Pakistan history is more often than not a mitary despot!

Is there any chance the institution can be transformed to a NATIONAL ORGANIZATION from a Jageer.
 

