What's new

Army Chief Visits HIT

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,068
4
5,691
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Look out for the AL-ZARAR .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1458092570559623177
Click to expand...
HRK said:
Click to expand...
COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic / IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). COAS witnessed on-going Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of Tanks, Artillery Guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Indian Foreign Secretary, Army Chief visit Myanmar
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
Zarvan
CIA chief told drone bases won’t be hosted
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades
D
India Buys 4 Israeli Herons, to Upgrade Them With Missiles as Army, IAF, Navy Ramp Up Drone Inventory
Replies
0
Views
314
dani191
D
Dalit
Pakistan’s steadily diminishing equity with the US may have hit rock bottom
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
lonelysheppard
L
The SC
  • Locked
Egypt finalizes deal with Pakistan to jointly manufacture Raad and Babur-class cruise missiles
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
6K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom