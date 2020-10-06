Army Chief Visits HIT

I did same old Al Zarrar. What was so special ? In fact I think some sort of armored vehicles are also being produced. Other then Muhafiz and the ones produced by HIT. Some new MRAP type thing was in production
COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic / IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). COAS witnessed on-going Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of Tanks, Artillery Guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.