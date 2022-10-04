What's new

Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
17,274
-20
32,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin will host an enhanced honour cordon on Tuesday for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa when he arrives at the Pentagon for an official meeting.

The pooled press will be given access to the event, although there will be no briefing.

An enhanced honour cordon is reserved for the US president, vice president, statutory appointees, general or flag officers of the US military, foreign dignitaries occupying positions comparable to these US officials, and for occasions in which such ceremonies promote international goodwill.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received an enhanced honour cordon when he visited the Pentagon in April this year for bilateral talks with his American counterpart.

The army chief is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with senior US officials. While the Pakistan embassy has not released the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns, besides the defence secretary.

Recent media reports suggested that he may also have a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but US sources say that it seems unlikely.

Media reports have suggested that DG ISI, Chief of the General Staff and DG Military Operations are also accompanying the army chief, who reached New York on Friday. The COAS met the head of the UN peacekeeping forces in New York before leaving for Washington.

Gen Bajwa is expected to leave for home on Wednesday after an extensive session with US scholars and think-tank experts at the Pakistan embassy. Earlier reports suggested that he may also visit the headquarters of the US Central Command, but it will be difficult to do so if he leaves on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today

COAS expected to meet directors of National Intelligence and CIA as well as US defence secretary during Washington trip.
www.dawn.com

I am not making this up. This is how much of a trojan horse Bajwa is.
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
812
0
659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Dalit said:
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin will host an enhanced honour cordon on Tuesday for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa when he arrives at the Pentagon for an official meeting.

The pooled press will be given access to the event, although there will be no briefing.

An enhanced honour cordon is reserved for the US president, vice president, statutory appointees, general or flag officers of the US military, foreign dignitaries occupying positions comparable to these US officials, and for occasions in which such ceremonies promote international goodwill.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received an enhanced honour cordon when he visited the Pentagon in April this year for bilateral talks with his American counterpart.

The army chief is currently in Washington for a series of meetings with senior US officials. While the Pakistan embassy has not released the chief’s itinerary, other sources said Gen Bajwa was expected to meet National Intelligence Director Avril D. Haines, and CIA Director William J. Burns, besides the defence secretary.

Recent media reports suggested that he may also have a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but US sources say that it seems unlikely.

Media reports have suggested that DG ISI, Chief of the General Staff and DG Military Operations are also accompanying the army chief, who reached New York on Friday. The COAS met the head of the UN peacekeeping forces in New York before leaving for Washington.

Gen Bajwa is expected to leave for home on Wednesday after an extensive session with US scholars and think-tank experts at the Pakistan embassy. Earlier reports suggested that he may also visit the headquarters of the US Central Command, but it will be difficult to do so if he leaves on Wednesday.

www.dawn.com

Army chief to receive honour cordon at Pentagon today

COAS expected to meet directors of National Intelligence and CIA as well as US defence secretary during Washington trip.
www.dawn.com

I am not making this up. This is how much of a trojan horse Bajwa is.
Click to expand...

How does this prove anything?
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
349
0
410
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maea said:
OP made an allegation. Im just asking for proof.
Click to expand...
I am not saying that since bajwa is getting all the warm hugs and medals from all the usual suspects , that proves he does their bidding. That's stupid.

They don't give medals for doing their bidding.

They give other things which aren't announced or awarded in ceremonies. So, if you are waiting on a proof, like "The award for best imperial agent goes to overseas goes to *opens letter* Mir Bajwa" you are not going to find it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Dalit
Key meetings planned as army chief arrives in US
2 3
Replies
38
Views
860
Dalit
Dalit
S
Video: S Jaishankar Gets A Grand Welcome At Pentagon
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
COAS Bajwa first Pakistani to represent UK Queen at Military Academy Sandhurst
2 3
Replies
35
Views
4K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
COAS inaugurates newly built training complex for Tank VT4
Replies
1
Views
649
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
HAIDER
General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials
2 3
Replies
30
Views
536
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom