Army chief should have a 'flawless reputation': Maryam on considering Gen Faiz for top post

ADD6E6C3-182A-409A-84A4-62649D19A417.png


PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689298/a...n-maryam-on-considering-gen-faiz-for-top-post

Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule
😂😂😂
 
Norwegian said:
PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689298/a...n-maryam-on-considering-gen-faiz-for-top-post

Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule
😂😂😂
What an irony, a demand of a convicted criminal's convicted daughter that should be in jail enjoying full relief and barking like a rabid bitch. Her innocent wish is that every institute they compromised by installing a bunch of corrupts and criminals BUT the army chief should be 'flaw less' like the Mr. Butt which was the choice of her criminal absconder father. It blows back and the whole family enjoyed the deal for 10 years leaving 'Mr. Kukri' behind as a 'collateral'.
 
So serving a Corps Commander(s) doesn't have a flawless reputation? Is she insinuating that the Army high command is compromised?

Aur bibi, PM aur CM ko nhn hona chahiay of a flawless reputation?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,266
158
19,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689298/a...n-maryam-on-considering-gen-faiz-for-top-post

Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule
😂😂😂
Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words:

1652352446711.png
 
Mugen said:
How do you know what her intentions are?
She just stated her intention explicitly. Army Chief is one of the most important post of Pakistan. Do you want someone with bad reputation to take that spot?!

PTI supporters nitpick and criticize everything that is said by other leaders :disagree:
 
Norwegian said:
PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.

Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.

Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1republic being 689298/army-chief-should-have-a-flawless-reputation-maryam-on-considering-gen-faiz-for-top-post

Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule
😂😂😂
Definitely a banana republic confirmed
 
Wood said:
She just stated her intention explicitly. Army Chief is one of the most important post of Pakistan. Do you want someone with bad reputation to take that spot?!

PTI supporters nitpick and criticize everything that is said by other leaders :disagree:
Acha theek hai

Aurat dekhtai hi raal nahi tapkaya karo doosrai bharation ki tarah. Nani hai woh
 
Wood said:
She just stated her intention explicitly. Army Chief is one of the most important post of Pakistan. Do you want someone with bad reputation to take that spot?!

PTI supporters nitpick and criticize everything that is said by other leaders :disagree:
You are very smart. You know what my intentions are from that? I can say one thing andd mean another.
 

