Army chief should have a 'flawless reputation': Maryam on considering Gen Faiz for top post

PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.
Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.
Read: https://www.dawn.com/news/1689298/a...n-maryam-on-considering-gen-faiz-for-top-post
Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule