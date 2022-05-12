Army chief should have a 'flawless reputation': Maryam on considering Gen Faiz for top post

Norwegian said: View attachment 843352



PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the army chief should be a person who had a "flawless reputation", free from any criticism or doubts.



Maryam made these remarks in a press conference outside the Islamabad High Court on Thursday while answering a question about Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments, wherein he had said that former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's name could be considered for the new army chief.



Army chief should have flawless reputation but not his crime minister uncle, father, brothers and cousins. They are exempt from this rule

What an irony, a demand of a convicted criminal's convicted daughter that should be in jail enjoying full relief and barking like a rabid bitch. Her innocent wish is that every institute they compromised by installing a bunch of corrupts and criminals BUT the army chief should be 'flaw less' like the Mr. Butt which was the choice of her criminal absconder father. It blows back and the whole family enjoyed the deal for 10 years leaving 'Mr. Kukri' behind as a 'collateral'.