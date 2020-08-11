Army chief, Saudi envoy discuss regional security, bilateral ties Matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, says ISPR August 11, 2020 COAS and Saudi ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries. PHOTO: FILE Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday. The army chief and Saudi ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries during the meeting, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement. On Saturday, General Qamar had also expressed his condolences over the death of Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh. The army chief expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and Saudi leadership, adding that Pakistan and the Pakistan Army have lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of brotherly relations between the two countries. "We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed," the ISPR quoted him as saying. https://tribune.com.pk/story/2258933/army-chief-saudi-envoy-discuss-regional-security-bilateral-ties