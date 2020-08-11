/ Register

Army chief, Saudi envoy discuss regional security, bilateral ties

    Army chief, Saudi envoy discuss regional security, bilateral ties

    Matters of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting, says ISPR


    August 11, 2020

    [​IMG]


    COAS and Saudi ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries. PHOTO: FILE


    Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

    The army chief and Saudi ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries during the meeting, military’s media wing, the ISPR, said in a statement.

    On Saturday, General Qamar had also expressed his condolences over the death of Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

    The army chief expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and Saudi leadership, adding that Pakistan and the Pakistan Army have lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of brotherly relations between the two countries.

    "We stand with our Saudi brethren in committing ourselves to the ideals of fraternity and brotherhood that he always championed," the ISPR quoted him as saying.


    https://tribune.com.pk/story/2258933/army-chief-saudi-envoy-discuss-regional-security-bilateral-ties
     
    Don't discuss,

    Do something

    I'm sure this is a behind the scenes patch up of sorts but the reality remains whilst Pakistan has alot to thank the Saudis for we need to decisively hurt India

    India is a hindutva extremist state with anti muslim bigotry at its core

    The Muslims worlds problem are exasperated that rather then dealing with these enemies we make alliances with them to hurt each other

    And if one of us rises we seek to cut them down with the help of these anti muslim states

    India is divided Internally
    The region is tired of their delusions of grandeur
    China has stepped on them
    Now is the time to make their hindutva extremism cost them
    Step up to the plate OIC/Saudis
     
