ARMY CHIEF QAMAR BAJWA’S FAMILY BECOMES BILLIONAIRE WITHIN THE LAST SIX YEARS

Members of Bajwa’s immediate and extended family started a new international business, shifted capital abroad, and bought foreign properties.In this process, a young woman from Lahore became a billionaire nine days prior to becoming the daughter-in-law of the COAS while her other three sisters remained as they were.This young woman, Mahnoor Sabir got back-dated allocations of eight DHA plots in Gujranwala on October 23, 2018, nine days before her marriage on November 02, 2018, something only possible if one has ownership of land acquired by DHAOn the same day in 2018, the girl also became an owner of a Constitution One Grand Hyatt apartment again in the back dates of 2015.This was the same time when many politicians were given Constitution One apartments sometime before Saqib Nisar legalized this shady projectThe General’s family also started joint business ventures with Sabir “Mithu” Hameed of Lahore (father to Mahnoor and father-in-law of Bajwa’s son) and the same year the Hameed’s started transferring capital outside Pakistan and purchasing properties abroadThe General’s wife Ayesha became a multi-billionaire with large farmhouses in Gulberg Greens Islamabad and Karachi, multiple residential plots in Lahore, and commercial plots and plazas in DHA schemes.Bajwa’s wife became the owner of two commercial plazas in phase IV and phase VI of DHA Lahore while he was COAS. The General’s wife used to hold money (some half a million dollars) in her United States Dollars (USD) accounts.FBR records show that the General’s wife was warned multiple times for concealing assets, Fact Focus will release the details of these records in a follow-up report.The General’s family started an oil business in 2018, Taxx Pakistan, headquartered in Dubai and expanded all over Pakistan within a few months.Despite many efforts over the last three years, Fact Focus was unable to obtain data about assets in the name of the General’s two sonsAhmad NooraniWhen Qamar Javed Bajwa became a lieutenant general, his wife was not even a tax filer. His closest friend in Lahore, Sabir “Mithu” Hameed, was a good businessman but not a billionaire. Everything changed for both families as they moved ahead and become one family.Within six years, both families become billionaires, started an international business, purchased multiple foreign properties, started transferring capital abroad, become owners of commercial plazas, commercial plots, huge farmhouses in Islamabad and Karachi, an immense real estate portfolio in Lahore, and so on. The current market value of the – known – assets and businesses within Pakistan and outside accumulated by the Bajwa family during the last six years is more than Rs12.7 billion.Here different members of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extended family are discussed separately. Starting with Ayesha Amjad, wife of General Bajwa, to Mr. “Mithu” (Sabir Hameed, General Bajwa’s old friend and father-in-law of his eldest son) and his family. A picture emerges, illustrating how the properties of these families increased during the last six years of General Bajwa’s ‘rule’.Major General Babar Iftikhar was repeatedly approached by this correspondent for three consecutive days but he avoided responding to the calls. Sabir Hameed (Mithu) also avoided attending calls or responding to questions from Fact Focus. Fact Focus will publish the complete viewpoint of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Sabir Hameed if they decided to speak on these points.The General’s wife(Ayesha Amjad daughter of Maj. Gen. Ijaz Amjad and wife of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa)Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his returns for the year 2013, had declared that his wife had three properties in her name. These properties were:an eight-marla commercial plot in phase-VIII of DHA Lahore (declared value: Rs3,000,000),one Kanal plot in DHA Islamabad (declared value: Rs1,500,000), andan eight-marla commercial plot in phase-IV of the DHA Lahore (declared value: Rs2,500,000)(Can go directly to the Linked article to see more of his 2013 financial profile)The market values (minimum) of these three and all other assets later accumulated by her during the last six years are given at the end of this section.General Bajwa initially submitted this return and wealth statement in 2013 on November 30. However, after being appointed COAS he revised the wealth statement for this year three times: on September 17, 2017, November 02, 2017, and November 08, 2017. In the revised wealth statement for the year 2013, General Bajwa added a commercial plot in phase VIII of DHA Lahore. He claimed that in fact he had purchased this plot back in 2013 but forgot to declare. He would continue to forget for the next four years and could only remember his omissions in 2017, one year after becoming army chief.Ayesha Amjad, the wife of General Bajwa, registered as a tax filer on August 10, 2016. Her husband was to be considered as a candidate for being appointed the next army chief of the country in November 2016. The 2016 annual return and wealth statement was her first-ever declaration with the FBR which was originally submitted on October 28, 2016, just three weeks before Bajwa was appointed the army chief.2016:In her 2016 declaration, Ayesha Amjad declared eight “Any Other Assets” without describing them. This wealth statement was however revised on April 17, 2018, when General Bajwa army chief. Declared values were mentioned in the returns. Market values are given below. These properties were:an eight-marla commercial plot in phase-VIII of DHA Lahore (declared value: Rs3,000,000),one Kanal plot in DHA Islamabad (declared value: Rs1,500,000), andan eight-marla commercial plot in phase-IV of the DHA Lahore (declared value: Rs2,500,000).2013 General Qamar Bajwa Return2013 General Qamar Bajwa Wealth Statement2013 Wealth Statement of General Qamar Bajwa Revised2013 Wealth Statement of General Qamar Bajwa Revised second time2013 Wealth Statement of General Qamar Bajwa Revised for the third timeProof of three-time revision of the 2013 Wealth Statement of General BajwaThe market values (minimum) of these three and all other assets later accumulated by her during the last six years are given at the end of this section.General Bajwa initially submitted this return and wealth statement in 2013 on November 30. However, after being appointed COAS he revised the wealth statement for this year three times: on September 17, 2017, November 02, 2017, and November 08, 2017. In the revised wealth statement for the year 2013, General Bajwa added a commercial plot in phase VIII of DHA Lahore. He claimed that in fact he had purchased this plot back in 2013 but forgot to declare. He would continue to forget for the next four years and could only remember his omissions in 2017, one year after becoming army chief.Ayesha Amjad, the wife of General Bajwa, registered as a tax filer on August 10, 2016. Her husband was to be considered as a candidate for being appointed the next army chief of the country in November 2016. The 2016 annual return and wealth statement was her first-ever declaration with the FBR which was originally submitted on October 28, 2016, just three weeks before Bajwa was appointed the army chief.2016:In her 2016 declaration, Ayesha Amjad declared eight “Any Other Assets” without describing them. This wealth statement was however revised on April 17, 2018, when General Bajwa army chief. Declared values were mentioned in the returns. Market values are given below. 2017 Tax Return of Ayesha Amjad2017 Wealth Statement of Ayesha Amjad2018:The tax records for the year 2018 show that Ayesha retained all the previous years' assets and purchased five more commercial and residential properties. She also declared a USD foreign currency account this year which had USD 384,166 = PKR 35,691,882 in it.Five new properties added this year include:Oasis farmhouse DHA Karachi (advance payment)An apartment (mentioned as a plot but later corrected as apartment in following years) at PAF Housing Scheme KarachiFour marla commercial plot # C/E/00391, DHA phase 9 LahoreFour marla commercial plot # PC/E/00132 DHA Phase 9, LahoreApartment 2730 Sq ft in Sukh Chayn Islamabad (advance payment)Declared values are shown in the wealth statement. Pakistani currency was devaluing at a rapid pace in those days.The money in the foreign currency account reached USD 656,030 = PKR 66,083,330.Amounts in other bank accounts and cash and prize bonds were in the tens of millions and can be checked from the returns.The following properties were purchased/identified:Purchased commercial plaza in phase-IV DHA Lahore,An “Any Other Asset” entry was identified as an eight-marla commercial plaza in phase-VI of DHA Lahore,500 yards plot in DHA Islamabad (Identified. Earlier it was declared as “Any Other Asset” without a description.)2020This year, Ayesha retained all the previous properties and purchased two large farmhouses in Gulberg Greens Islamabad. She also declared Dollar FCA account balance USD 478157.78.Both new farmhouses were ten Kanal each in sector B of Gulberg Greens Islamabad. Ayesha declared that she had bought one farmhouse for Rs 50,000,000 (and two for Rs 100,000,000). However, the minimum market price of one ten Kanal farmhouse in sector B of Gulberg Greens was Rs 150,000,000. So, two farmhouses would cost Rs 300,000,000 at the minimum. One of these farmhouses was a corner plot at the crossroads of street 9A and street 8. Both farmhouses are adjacent, together with an immense 20 Kanal farmhouse property in the heart of Gulberg. Clearly, this was one of the largest cases of misdeclaration.