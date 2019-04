April 19, 2019Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Northern Light Infantry (NLI) regiment is one of the most decorated regiments of Pakistan Army with numerous gallantry awards, including two Nishan-i-Haider.He was speaking during a visit to NLI Regimental Centre in Bunji.The Army Chief appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of NLI regiment for the defence of motherland.General Qamar Javed Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder as Colonel Commandant of NLI Regiment.