Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.



According to the Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar;



COAS directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi. "Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care", COAS .





Earlier ISPR in a separate statement said Pakistan Army continued to assist the civil administration in providing relief to masses in rain-hit areas of Karachi.



ISPR said more than 70 Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh rescue and relief teams are assisting civil administration to provide relief to affected population.



ISPR said in its statement that due to heavy rains in Karachi, various parts of metropolitan city got badly affected. Besides rainfall in Karachi, downpour also occured in Kirther Ranges which lead to overflow of Lath and Thado dam.



Overflow from Lath dam struck Northern Bypass and also caused severe flooding in Malir Nadi bank resulting water flow towards Quaidabad. Army rescue teams are shifting affected people of Quaidabad through Army Engineer boats to safer places.



Army Engineers made 200 m long and 4 feet high bund to avoid flooding of M9 and ensuring proper regulation of water.



Three Army Engineers teams were deployed along Mehran drain to avoid its spillover to save K Electric Grid station , Saadi town and Malir Cantt.



Relief and rescue teams are busy in shifting the people to safer places and being provided shelters. Cooked meal provided to people struck due to water.

Various areas which got badly effected include

– Gulshan e Hadeed

– DHA

– Gizri

– Kimari

– North Kci

– Nazimabad

– Saddar

– Landhi

– Airport

– University Rd

– Faisal Base

– Jinnah terminal

– Saadi town

– Quaidabad

– Yusaf Goth

– PAF Faisal

– PAF Masroor

– Gulistan e Johar



