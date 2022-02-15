Khan vilatey said: Army chief holds rare same-day talks with President Alvi, PM Imran​ Published February 15, 2022 - Updated 12 minutes ago







Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Monday met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran.

Although the army chief’s meeting with the prime minister took place on the sidelines of the apex committee on Afghanistan’s session, it is rare for an army chief to meet both heads of the state and the government on the same day.

The brevity of a statement on Khan-Bajwa meeting issued by the PM Office added to the curiosity of political observers about what could have been possibly discussed between them.



All that the PMO had to say about the meeting was “Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting”.







Press statements on the meetings between the prime minister and army chief have been typically pro forma since their

The presidency’s statement gave a little more insight into the meeting between President Alvi and Gen Bajwa, suggesting that they had a focused discussion on the

Gen Bajwa “briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements,” the presidency stated, adding that the army chief reiterated the resolve “to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country”.







President Alvi, meanwhile, paid rich tribute to the security forces personnel

Apex committee on Afghanistan​ PM Khan, while chairing the apex committee meeting, expressed the hope that Afghan students studying in Pakistani universities would help in development of Afghanistan, besides strengthening people-to-people contacts between the neighbouring countries. He also ordered the continuation of scholarships and provision of all necessary resources for the purpose.

Regarding bilateral trade, the premier said the government accorded top priority to business-to-business relationships and communication projects and would provide full facilitation.



He called for fast-tracking the aid projects and commitments announced for Afghan people and said the hospitals built in Afghanistan by Pakistan government would be supported in addition to expanding road and rail connectivity.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022





Something breeding wish it is the liberation of Kashmir , we have waited for so long , so much dua of the down trodden of Kashmiri Muslims



Also in the sea border near Karachi allegedly took control of 11 Pakistani fishing boats in retaliation of Pakistan arresting 30+ Indian for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters



In a recent visit to Quetta by the Chief some young officers asked him about any revenge from the Adversary sponsoring Terrorism inside Balochsitan . I hope their is something related to IOK or Indian Punjab. For that you need a green signal from the Civil govt because at the Diplomatic level you need to take them on board.