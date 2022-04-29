Army chief General Shafiuddin returns to Dhaka after US visit​

General Shafiuddin was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a graduate of NESA Centre at the National Defense UniversityBangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed during his visit to United StatesTribune DeskApril 29, 2022 4:04 AMBangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka on Thursday after his official visit to the United States (US)He traveled to the United States at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the US Army General James C McConville on April 18, according to a statement by ISPR.From April 20-22, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed made a courtesy call to the head of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel R Hokanson, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army General James M Martin, Marine Corps Assistant Commandant General Eric M Smith and Director General of Southeast Asia Laurie Abel of Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.Issues of mutual interest to the two countries' armies, especially UN peacekeeping missions, and post-disaster humanitarian assistance were discussed during the meetings.The chief of army staff was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Near East South Asia (NESA) Center, as a former graduate of the NESA program at the National Defense University, reads the press release.Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed during his visit to United StatesOn the eve of the ceremony, SM Shafiuddin Ahmed gave a keynote address on the security situation in south Asia at the Lincoln Hall.He also visited the National Museum of the US Army in Washington, DC.General Shafiuddin also met with UN Under-Secretary-General of Department of Security and Safety Gilles Michaud, Acting Military Adviser Major General Maureen O'Brien, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) of Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs Mohammed Khaled Khiari, ASG of Department of Operational Support Christian Saunders and Police Adviser Luis Ribeiro Carrilho on April 25-26 at UN Headquarters (UNHQs) in New York.The UN officials expressed interest in deploying more peacekeepers from Bangladesh.The Bangladesh army chief proposed to replace the long-used weapons and equipment in the Bangladeshi contingents of the peacekeeping mission with new weapons and equipment sourced from Bangladesh.He also attended an Iftar program organized by Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York, in honour of Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin.