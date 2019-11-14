Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane says talks can resolve border row with China

" We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks ," Naravane told Reuters partner ANI during a visit to the Ladakh region, where troops from the two nuclear-armed countries have been squaring off for months.

