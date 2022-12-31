What's new

Army chief calls for national consensus to confront ‘economic and terrorism’ challenges

Army chief calls for national consensus to confront ‘economic and terrorism’ challenges

Dawn.com Published December 31, 2022 Updated 8 minutes ago




<p>A photo of Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir in Karachi on Saturday. — ISPR</p>

A photo of Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir in Karachi on Saturday. — ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday called on all stakeholders to develop the “national consensus” required to confront challenges posed by the “economy and terrorism”, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.
The army chief’s comments come amid a spate of terrorist attacks in the country after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government, ordering its militants to carry out attacks throughout the country.
Meanwhile, the country is also facing challenges on the economic front with its low foreign exchange reserves which are barely enough to cover a month’s imports. It is unclear when the country will receive more inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions, giving rise to default fears.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the army chief attended the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and the 26th Short Service Commission as the chief guest at Karachi’s Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA). He was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi upon arrival at the PNA.
Addressing the parade, the COAS said: “Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires the development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.”
He also said that the maritime domain was “continuously shifting”, mainly due to technological advancements, and only navies that “align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare” would prevail and prove effective.
“COAS congratulated the commissioning term for the successful completion of training and becoming guardians of the maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.
He also appreciated the PNA for imparting “quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to friendly countries, advising young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight”.
Gen Munir also gave away awards to the prize winners, the ISPR said, adding that the Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to the navy’s Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom for his “overall best performance” while Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the “coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance”.
The army chief also visited Malir Garrison where he laid floral wreaths at the martyrs’ monument.
According to the ISPR, the COAS also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers, and other CAFs at Malir Garrison where he was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.
“He underscored the need to focus on the profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations,” the press release added.

Rising terror​

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed TTP, the Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.
Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.
The incident at the KP police’s Counter-Terrorism Department interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.
The US, UK, Australia and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.
 
عوام کو گندی فلموں پر لگاؤ، جو بولے اسکو ننگا کرو ، سب کو گھوڑے لگا دو
لیکن الیکشن نہ کروانا کیونکہ اس سے ملک ٹھیک کو جائے گا
 
With what face is he saying national consensus especially as he was part of the group who screwed up the country and devastated the country’s economy by bringing in looters.. Is he still a Hafiz or all forgotten since being brought up the ranks of the corrupt GHQ.. I wonder how many millions he has stashed abroad, especially as he is nawazoo point man in the army…
 
@PDF @waz @WebMaster Here is another example. How long will insults to our Army and it's Chief will be "accepted and allowed"? We need some important rules. This thread and many others are pertinent to our national security. This political bullsh*it and derailing of threads off topic should not be allowed. I also encourage these "overseas" Pakistanis with US and English flag to open a dozen threads up on Alert5 and other forums and write insulting posts towards the Pentagon / Army / UK Defense ministry, etc and see what happens to them. No nation allows insults to it's military, period. Political issues can be addressed in political threads.
 
Acha to ye 8 months se consensus ke liye ground bnaya ja rha tha.

Someone should ask him "Is consensus another word for reconciliation"?
Maybe they want to call it "National Consensus Ordinance" this time as the word NRO has a bad meaning now :lol:
 
The establishment is the one playing chess with this country controlling everything, so how about they show some actual competency in doing it properly?

If they showed competency in their management and acknowledged public criticism their reputation wouldn't be as horrible as it is now.
 
"Pentagon / Army / UK Defense ministry". They NEVER involved in political engineering. 55 years of direct rule and remaining indirect. Pentagon Gen and the British military never ruled their country.
 
The lowest Rank of Sasti Cherry blossom loves quoting to Ape their Gora Masters where on which the senior Rusted Brass Bends so easily, but they forget that Aping Abbus is just not about playing Golf while whole country begs for water and basic resources or wearing pompous uniform and ribbon cutting ceremony as thekedars of Housing societies, but actually their real fking JOB - not allowing Indian Missiles flying in Pakistan with no repercussions
 
The above statement tells PDM experiment of Bajwa totally failed. Now COAS Asim has to come forward ........ thank you Bajwa, you put the fauj in an extremely awkward position when Pak is under economic /financial dire straits ......
Govt have no money to fight terrorism and secure the borders.
 
