Army chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshis in UN peacekeeping operations

Published on 10:36 AM, February 10, 2021Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz AhmedStar Digital ReportDuring the meetings on Tuesday, the Army Chief also requested for appointing more Bangladeshi officers in senior positions of UN peace operations and UN Headquarters.General Aziz also reiterated Bangladesh's steadfast commitment and continued support to the UN peace operations, according to a press release from Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations.UN Under-Secretary-General Lacroix appreciated the professionalism, discipline, dedication and bravery of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in different UN peacekeeping missions.He thanked the government of Bangladesh for its enormous contribution to UN peace operations. Bangladesh now ranks as the top troops and police contributing country in the world, he said.Lacroix assured Army Chief of his support for deploying more Bangladeshi peacekeepers in future.In his meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the UN Department of Operational Support Atul Khare, the Army Chief thanked him for enlisting Bangladesh Biman as a carrier of UN peacekeepers.USG Atul Khare thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her invaluable contribution to peacekeeping, climate change, women's empowerment and humanitarian issues.He also thanked the Government of Bangladesh for its significant role in transporting UN peacekeepers by Bangladesh Biman in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic. They also talked on the issues of Bangladesh Navy, Air Force and Police in UN peace operations.Apart from the above meetings, Bangladesh Army Chief also met with Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey, military adviser for UN Peacekeeping Operations.On Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff held a meeting with Ambassador Rabab Fatima, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations.Ambassador Rabab Fatima briefed the Army Chief on various aspects of Bangladesh's engagements in the United Nations.General Aziz Ahmed thanked Ambassador Rabab Fatima for her leadership to promote Bangladesh at the UN, especially in peacekeeping affairs.The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by Major General Jubaer Salehin, Commandant, Defense Services Command and Staff College, and Brigadier General Md Sadequzzaman, Defense Adviser of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations.General Aziz Ahmed is on an official visit to the United States since January 29 at the invitation of the United States Government.