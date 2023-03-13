Army chief called Shabbar Zaidi to protest on real estate tax

Have a look at the following para:
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?
And then we say ham non political hain.
Lut hai mulk main lut
He said as the FBR chairman, he had taken steps to discourage tax on the real estate and business of the “files” of the plots had stopped. I was called by the chief of army staff and he had complained against my steps, saying it (DHAs) was the business of ‘their people’. He said ultimately, the DHAs would have to be removed from the real estate business as there could not be business “if a state institution with all the power in the competition (of real estate) in the private sector”. He said there could not be checks on DHAs and you could not even tell who and who were the owners of the plots there.
Real estate is ‘parking lot’ of untaxed money: former FBR chiefCalls for removing DHAs from the real estate business.www.dawn.com
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?
And then we say ham non political hain.
Lut hai mulk main lut