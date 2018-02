it should have been held in Pakistan Islamabad

a) Are we getting 18 F16 , NO

b) Is our Coalition Fund released in full capacity 100% with Dignity , NO

c) Has Karzai Apologies for his remarks about Pakistan and claims of Terrorism , No

d) Was a apology issued to hurting our National Sentiment with no acknowledgement of our loses in WOT ? , No





Karzai and his goon should move their tiny behinds and come to Islamabad to seek help or our approval not the other way around



Or Least they can do is request our assistance in Humbling manner , if they wana grab our feet that would be ok as well



So why?



Just send them post card "Sorry we are busy right now"