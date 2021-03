Army chief Attahiru threatens to blacklist Norinco after hitches with new vehicles

New general and chief of army staff Ibrahim Attahiru has warned Norinco that it could be excluded from future equipment supply contracts after mobile units it supplied ran into technical problems shortly after they were delivered to the army last November. [...]