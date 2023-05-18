Army Chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan and ISI Chief should meet together with International Players & Guarantees to put an end to the Crisis.

Our internal dynamic clearly shows that we are a nation incapable of coming to terms with each other regardless of the right or wrong of the matter.



I am ashamed to suggest this but thinking of what could happen, I would be thanking my lucky stars if Saudis or Turks talked some sense into all sides because in this situation, we cannot solve this dangerous stalemate. The former knows the power players inside of Pakistan better than the Turks thus I think Saudis would be a better choice given their leverage within the country. Pakistan becoming dysfunctional is not in the interest of Saudis or any other power.



It would be devastating to see IK/PTI removed by force, hook and crook as a political force. Maybe the Saudis can force all sides to accept an interim government for 6 months to cool down poisonous rhetoric and get the sides moving towards elections.



While this may even come across as sacrilege to many here, but what if the solution is that none of the contentious names can get in the PM's house after this next round of elections? Meaning people that are unpalatable to PTI i.e. NS, SS, MS, Zardari are all out, they would need to nominate others who are not corrupted with cases and guilt proven against them. Second, IK would sit out PM's office if his party wins elections but maybe someone like Asad Umar would be the PM.



The above could be acceptable to all including the establishment. The establishment will need to pull back and focus on its domain and everyone would need to give the interim and new government space for the economy to be stabilized. Too much to ask? Perhaps but one can always be hopeful.