Army Chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan and ISI Chief should meet together with International Players & Guarantees to put an end to the Crisis.

COAS Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Imran Khan and ISI Chief Nadeem Anjum should meet together with Guarantees & International Players
My Opinion is :
Wake up Pakistanis, think about Turkish Erdogan a civilian . He stopped the Military Coup, arrested many Generals. Yet in careful hindsight of 5 years governance of his party - President Tayyib Erdogan made Turkish Economy the biggest and the Turkish Armed Forces as one of the strongest Military Forces in the region by giving them the maximum money, more weapon production and total political support with the total nation behind it. And yet today, the same Tayyib Erdogan almost nearly lost the democratic election, within a close fight to win again. This is called maturity and intelligent Patriotism and Nationalism.
To be honest - nobody is the winner in this continuous Power Struggle and Ego War inside Pakistan and Punjab especially.
Is there any possibility of break-through between the stakeholders - the high temperatures reaching to a boiling point before a major loss to Pakistan is incurred, please discuss realistic opinions?
- The anger in Armed Forces and people of Pakistan for the 9-May-2023 events where Military Installations were targeted and ruthlessly destroyed. It was really one sad event. The Jinnah House aka Lahore Core Commander House burning hurts every Pakistani till today.
- To be factually correct "not" a single Fauji, Police man or a Ranger has been tortured or even murdered by PTI protestors or any Pakistani public.
- There is a huge doubt built in Armed Forces/Intelligentsia that Imran Khan is completely a loose canon, an opportunist, a selfish and a dangerous man.
- Imran Khan used propaganda by repeatedly using Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq to Mr X, Mr Y campaigns to destroy the image of Armed Forces and its senior personnel.
- In-case something happen to Imran Khan, arrested again and murdered - there is a huge possibility of a severe backlash.
- PTI's point of view is how violently & badly Imran Khan was arrested at Islamabad High Court was just not humiliating for any Pakistani whose ex-Prime Minister was dragged badly by Rangers from inside the court. The Law of Jungle prevails but for how long.
- PTI political party has lost 25 workers, 7000 people arrested and violently treated in Police stations.
- Supreme Court and the Lawyers has been divided: the Constitution has been destroyed.
- Freedom of Expression has been suppressed through fear and heavy handed tactics against its own people.
- Without Elections even, PDM (PML-N, PPP and 10 remaining parties) are running the show. PDM has successfully made Pakistan totally weak and created a never ending fighting rift of PTI vs Military Establishment. PDM is jumping with happiness now.
- PDM is adamant to end Imran Khan & its Political Party PTI for good within Pakistan, while Nawaz Shariff/Zardari with all the looted money sitting abroad, destroyed 220 million livelihood is just enjoying the show. No Elections at all and making Armed Forces sub-subservient to Sharif and Zardari's power, the ultimate goal has been achieved.
- Imran Khan & its PTI leadership made many mistakes, economic mishandling, law & order situation, targeting our esteemed Forces, political immaturity by leaving power of Punjab & KPK.
- Pakistan's Economy is almost at the end. It is expected 1-August a default/dawaliaya will incur.
- Pakistan's world image has taken a big hit already calls for a wield martial law imposed in Pakistan.
- As the time moves on - the Human rights organizations are keeping a close eye on Pakistani situation which will be later used by World powers to arm twist Pakistan more & put sanctions.
My Opinion is :
Wake up Pakistanis, think about Turkish Erdogan a civilian . He stopped the Military Coup, arrested many Generals. Yet in careful hindsight of 5 years governance of his party - President Tayyib Erdogan made Turkish Economy the biggest and the Turkish Armed Forces as one of the strongest Military Forces in the region by giving them the maximum money, more weapon production and total political support with the total nation behind it. And yet today, the same Tayyib Erdogan almost nearly lost the democratic election, within a close fight to win again. This is called maturity and intelligent Patriotism and Nationalism.
To be honest - nobody is the winner in this continuous Power Struggle and Ego War inside Pakistan and Punjab especially.
Is there any possibility of break-through between the stakeholders - the high temperatures reaching to a boiling point before a major loss to Pakistan is incurred, please discuss realistic opinions?
Last edited: