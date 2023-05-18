What's new

Army Chief Asim Munir, Imran Khan and ISI Chief should meet together with International Players & Guarantees to put an end to the Crisis.

COAS Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Imran Khan and ISI Chief Nadeem Anjum should meet together with Guarantees & International Players
  • The anger in Armed Forces and people of Pakistan for the 9-May-2023 events where Military Installations were targeted and ruthlessly destroyed. It was really one sad event. The Jinnah House aka Lahore Core Commander House burning hurts every Pakistani till today.
  • To be factually correct "not" a single Fauji, Police man or a Ranger has been tortured or even murdered by PTI protestors or any Pakistani public.
  • There is a huge doubt built in Armed Forces/Intelligentsia that Imran Khan is completely a loose canon, an opportunist, a selfish and a dangerous man.
  • Imran Khan used propaganda by repeatedly using Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq to Mr X, Mr Y campaigns to destroy the image of Armed Forces and its senior personnel.
  • In-case something happen to Imran Khan, arrested again and murdered - there is a huge possibility of a severe backlash.
  • PTI's point of view is how violently & badly Imran Khan was arrested at Islamabad High Court was just not humiliating for any Pakistani whose ex-Prime Minister was dragged badly by Rangers from inside the court. The Law of Jungle prevails but for how long.
  • PTI political party has lost 25 workers, 7000 people arrested and violently treated in Police stations.
  • Supreme Court and the Lawyers has been divided: the Constitution has been destroyed.
  • Freedom of Expression has been suppressed through fear and heavy handed tactics against its own people.
  • Without Elections even, PDM (PML-N, PPP and 10 remaining parties) are running the show. PDM has successfully made Pakistan totally weak and created a never ending fighting rift of PTI vs Military Establishment. PDM is jumping with happiness now.
  • PDM is adamant to end Imran Khan & its Political Party PTI for good within Pakistan, while Nawaz Shariff/Zardari with all the looted money sitting abroad, destroyed 220 million livelihood is just enjoying the show. No Elections at all and making Armed Forces sub-subservient to Sharif and Zardari's power, the ultimate goal has been achieved.
  • Imran Khan & its PTI leadership made many mistakes, economic mishandling, law & order situation, targeting our esteemed Forces, political immaturity by leaving power of Punjab & KPK.
  • Pakistan's Economy is almost at the end. It is expected 1-August a default/dawaliaya will incur.
  • Pakistan's world image has taken a big hit already calls for a wield martial law imposed in Pakistan.
  • As the time moves on - the Human rights organizations are keeping a close eye on Pakistani situation which will be later used by World powers to arm twist Pakistan more & put sanctions.

My Opinion is :

Wake up Pakistanis, think about Turkish Erdogan a civilian . He stopped the Military Coup, arrested many Generals. Yet in careful hindsight of 5 years governance of his party - President Tayyib Erdogan made Turkish Economy the biggest and the Turkish Armed Forces as one of the strongest Military Forces in the region by giving them the maximum money, more weapon production and total political support with the total nation behind it. And yet today, the same Tayyib Erdogan almost nearly lost the democratic election, within a close fight to win again. This is called maturity and intelligent Patriotism and Nationalism.

To be honest - nobody is the winner in this continuous Power Struggle and Ego War inside Pakistan and Punjab especially.

Is there any possibility of break-through between the stakeholders - the high temperatures reaching to a boiling point before a major loss to Pakistan is incurred, please discuss realistic opinions?
 
Our internal dynamic clearly shows that we are a nation incapable of coming to terms with each other regardless of the right or wrong of the matter.

I am ashamed to suggest this but thinking of what could happen, I would be thanking my lucky stars if Saudis or Turks talked some sense into all sides because in this situation, we cannot solve this dangerous stalemate. The former knows the power players inside of Pakistan better than the Turks thus I think Saudis would be a better choice given their leverage within the country. Pakistan becoming dysfunctional is not in the interest of Saudis or any other power.

It would be devastating to see IK/PTI removed by force, hook and crook as a political force. Maybe the Saudis can force all sides to accept an interim government for 6 months to cool down poisonous rhetoric and get the sides moving towards elections.

While this may even come across as sacrilege to many here, but what if the solution is that none of the contentious names can get in the PM's house after this next round of elections? Meaning people that are unpalatable to PTI i.e. NS, SS, MS, Zardari are all out, they would need to nominate others who are not corrupted with cases and guilt proven against them. Second, IK would sit out PM's office if his party wins elections but maybe someone like Asad Umar would be the PM.

The above could be acceptable to all including the establishment. The establishment will need to pull back and focus on its domain and everyone would need to give the interim and new government space for the economy to be stabilized. Too much to ask? Perhaps but one can always be hopeful.
 
Our internal dynamic clearly shows that we are a nation incapable of coming to terms with each other regardless of the right or wrong of the matter.

I am ashamed to suggest this but thinking of what could happen, I would be thanking my lucky stars if Saudis or Turks talked some sense into all sides because in this situation, the former know the power players inside of Pakistan better than Turks thus I think Saudis would be a better choice given their leverage within the country.

It would be devastating to see IK/PTI removed by force, hook and crook as a political force. Maybe the Saudis can force all sides to accept an interim government for 6 months to cool down poisonous rhetoric and get the sides moving towards elections.

While this may even come across as sacrilege to many here, but what if the solution is that none of the contentious names can get in the PM's house after this next round of elections? Meaning people that are unpalatable to PTI i.e. NS, SS, MS, Zardari are all out, they would need to nominate others who are not corrupted with cases and guilt proven against them. Second, IK would sit out PM's office if his party wins elections but maybe someone like Asad Umar would be the PM.

The above could be acceptable to all including the establishment. The establishment will need to pull back and focus on its domain and everyone allows the economy to be stabilized.
So in short, rather than have elections and let the people decide, again let's play a game behind closed doors, and do deals. The exact same process which got us into this mess.

Abhi sab ko Imran Khan na qabil-e-qabool hai, what is to say tomorrow Asad Umar na qabil-e-qubool ho?

Baat seedhi si hai, whenever the estab sees it's space being encroached, it strikes back.
 

