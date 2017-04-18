What's new

Army chief agreed to help hold transparent elections in 2018: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan the other day said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has agreed to help hold free and fair elections in 2018.

Warning that his party will not accept another rigged election in the country, Imran during an interview with a private TV channel said, “If anyone thinks we’ll allow a 2013-like election to be held again, we won’t… I told this to [Army chief] General Bajwa and I am also telling this to the people.”

The cricketer-turned-politician said during his meeting with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he told the latter that “democracy isn’t about holding elections but it’s about holding free and fair elections.”

When asked about what made him issue a statement about General Bajwa’s support of the democratic system, Imran said: “He [Gen Bajwa] clearly said so. ‘I believe in democracy and we [army] want to strengthen it.’”

The PTI leader went on to claim that the army chief had promised to play his due role in conducting transparent elections in the country. “He said we as an institution believe in free and fair elections,” Imran quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The PTI chairman said his party demanded deployment of army personnel inside and outside all polling stations to stop rigging practices of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “Such [rigging] tactics were unearthed in the judicial commission’s investigation.”

Regarding electoral reforms, Imran said his party put up a whole list of demands for electoral reforms before a parliamentary committee

https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/20...elp-hold-transparent-elections-in-2018-imran/
 
Reality is no one is at loss other than Pakistan if the elections are rigged regardless it's hurts no one more than Pakistan so it's up to the people
 
The only way to hold transparent election is to have biometric voting system. The paper voting is pure rigging & corruption as both ganja & gadari have managed to rule Pakistan by only corrupt means.
 
The only way to hold transparent election is to have biometric voting system. The paper voting is pure rigging & corruption as both ganja & gadari have managed to rule Pakistan by only corrupt means.
EVM/BVM can be manipulated without any trace if people at charge want to rig. I don't like system of secret balloting, why people want to hide to whom they have voted? It's close to munafaqat.
 
But results will be same.Because majority of voters are from villages.And in that case the order of local landlord would be preferred.As long as that persists dacoits would keep ruling us.
 
imran khan will not bring any change.president should be directly elected by public and no pm needed .similarly ministers should be selected by president who can be any person with no requirement to get elected mna first.In this way honest people who are financially not so strong to get elected as mna will get equal chance to serve the country
 
imran khan will not bring any change.president should be directly elected by public and no pm needed .similarly ministers should be selected by president who can be any person with no requirement to get elected mna first.In this way honest people who are financially not so strong to get elected as mna will get equal chance to serve the country
Presidential system will deliver if president himself is a quality above board personality. Imagine a la zardari or nawaz sharif as president!!!
Our Messenger has put His Finger on problem, "Your actions rule over you". Sometimes it is rephrased as as you so will e your rulers. Nothing will happen if masses dont change and expect paradise on earth.
However, presidential systems has its merits, but in the hands of a competent above board person.
 
total reforms not only in election system but the system itself are needed before we have fair and rigged free election; in fact i second that the presidential system to be adopted in Pakistan rather than the current one
 
No matters what happens, PML N and PPP will rule alternate terms in Pakistan. When they don't get clear majority, they'll form coalition to rule Pakistan. We've been enslaved by these corrupt leaders. The democracy loving people can lick and suck it now.
 
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





