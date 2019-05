National Assembly Member (MNA) Mohsin Dawar and his supporters on Sunday allegedly opened fire at an Army checkpost in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah, Express News reported.Five security personnel have also been reportedly injured.Reports suggested that the disgruntled protesters first chanted slogans against the soldiers present at the check-post and then later opened fire.On May 6, a first information report (FIR) was registered against members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s (PTM) central committee including MNA Ali Wazir in North Waziristan.The FIR was registered against Wazir and 11 other individuals for “enticing people to revolt against the state and for protesting and chanting slogans against state and security forces”.