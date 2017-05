Former president and military ruler Pervez Musharraf is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the government on charges of high treason and the murder of Benazir Bhutto. Recently the government rejected an application which was put forward by bum demanding foolproof military security and the court’s assurance that he will be provided safe passage back to Dubai after his upcoming hearing before the special bench responsible for the high treason case.Read More: Musharraf’s demands refused by Nawaz Govt. This legal sideshow between the former dictator and his arch nemesis Nawaz Sharif may be dwarfed by the ongoing political turmoil in the country however, it has all the markings of a potential catastrophe for the nation.So far he had agreed to appear in person before the special bench but the Nawaz government naturally shot down the prerequisites set by him saying that security arrangements cannot be subject to the whims of an absconder.This legal sideshow between the former dictator and his arch nemesis Nawaz Sharif may be dwarfed by the ongoing political turmoil in the country however, it has all the markings of a potential catastrophe for the nation. To understand the repercussions of this case going out of hand a quick recap of Nawaz government’s relationship with the military is needed.After his election in 2013 and the subsequent appointment of Gen. Raheel Sharif as the chief of army staff, Nawaz has been plagued by periodic tussles with the military. Although they all turned out to be inconsequential, the military’s influence has proved to be irksome for Nawaz, whose history with the institution warrants paranoia.Musharraf’s motorcade which was on its way to a hearing of the high treason special bench was diverted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology marked a new chapter in Nawaz’s relationship with the military. In the ensuing turmoil, we saw a far more subtle and experienced Nawaz from the one who had tried to redirect Musharraf’s flight to India. Gen. Raheel Sharif took the opportunity to flex his muscles but the situation was diffused successfully.Read More: How Dawn Leaks ruined Pakistan Army’s credibility Through a combination of delaying tactics and tragedy, Nawaz successfully navigated unscathed through Gen. Raheel Sharif’s term.