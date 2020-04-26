Army Brass To Discuss Ceasefire With Pak, China Situation - Lokmarg - News Views Blogs With de-escalation of militaries of both India and China is yet to take place in Ladakh, top Indian Army brass would discuss security challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and address the remaining issues with Pakistan. At the Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be...

With de-escalation of militaries of both India and China is yet to take place in Ladakh, top Indian Army brass would discuss security challenges along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and address the remaining issues with Pakistan.At the Army Commanders’ Conference scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30, the issue of the ongoing ceasefire with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and the overall internal security situation in the Kashmir valley will be also discussed.“The security issues with China and the future security challenges along the China border would be discussed at the conference,” a government source told ANI.In the eastern Ladakh sector, the two sides have already disengaged from the most important Pangong lake sector but are still maintaining a high level of forces at forward permanent locations as de-escalation is yet to happen.The Indian side is also hoping for an early disengagement at the remaining friction points in the Gogra heights, Hot Springs and CNC Junction area.The Indian Army has also now started rebalancing its troop deployment towards the China border and turning its focus towards China from the Pakistan front.The top commanders are also expected to discuss the ceasefire with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir where big guns from both sides have remained totally silent in the month of March following the agreement in February between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries on strict observance of ceasefire.Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane had told ANI that the infiltration attempts had not been made from across the LoC in March.This would also be the first commanders’ conference meeting for the commander-in-chiefs of the south-western and central Army commands. The meeting will also review the recent acquisitions done by the force to prepare itself for a wartime situation as the emergency acquisition timeframe is over. (ANI)