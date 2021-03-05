Army Backing Vital for Khan to Survive Pakistan Confidence Vote: Bloomberg

Banning it won't change perceptions.



The problem is that Western media overwhelmingly depends on analyst (including Pakistanis) that still cling to the 'Army controls everything' theories. Changing these perceptions will require time and a new breed of Pakistani analysts that stop looking at everything through the lens of 'Army manipulation'.



On that count, some of the steps Moeed Yusuf has taken to help expand existing think tanks and incubate new ones will help. We need Pakistani think tanks with analysts that can think outside the 'Army' box and have the government provide grants or other funding to help broaden their reach and connectivity with global institutions and the domestic and foreign media.



Just look at the Indians for example - even those analysts that are critical of Modi take a very pro-Indian and nationalist line. That is what Pakistan needs, but it will take time and in my view banning Bloomberg will not help address structural deficiencies.



That said, I am in favor of banning organizations like Voice of America, RFE etc that repeatedly push an anti-Pakistan line in terms of supporting borderline terrorism and insurrection in Pakistan through support for groups like the PTM or BLA/BRA etc.