Army Backing Vital for Khan to Survive Pakistan Confidence Vote: Bloomberg

Aug 19, 2014
Army Backing Vital for Khan to Survive Pakistan Confidence Vote
Bloomberg News
March 5, 2021, 12:30 PM GMT+1
  • Prime Minister to seek parliament vote after shock Senate loss
  • Khan met army, intelligence heads after unexpected voting
Imran Khan addressing the nation on television, in Karachi on March 4.

Imran Khan addressing the nation on television, in Karachi on March 4.
Photographer: Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spent much of his election campaign in 2018 denying he was a military stooge. Yet after suffering a shocking loss in parliament this week, he turned to the nation’s powerful army chief.

Khan met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with the head of the military’s spy agency on Thursday after his finance minister lost a tightly fought battle for a seat in the Senate, or the upper house. The conversation with the head of the institution that has conducted numerous coups, and retains tremendous sway over policy, is likely to send a strong message to lawmakers as Khan seeks a confidence vote in parliament Saturday.

For the army, which has ruled the nation for about half of its existence since independence in 1947, Khan represents stability as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction. With U.S. President Joe Biden urging allies to uphold democracy, Pakistan will be keen to avoid turmoil in the region, which is already reeling from a coup in Myanmar.

“Bajwa is keen to maintain continuity and show that all is well,” said Burzine Waghmar, a member of the Centre for the Study of Pakistan at SOAS University of London. The army is also “keen to start on a good footing with the Biden administration as well.”

Khan’s meeting with Bajwa rankled the opposition. “It gives a wrong message,” opposition leader Maryam Nawaz said at a briefing on Thursday.
There was no immediate comment from the federal government’s spokesman or the army.

Shifting Numbers

Khan needs the support of 172 of the lawmakers to win the confidence vote. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and allies have 178 seats in the 342-member National Assembly or lower house of parliament. However, the party-backed Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh got 164 votes in the election on Wednesday. The members of the National Assembly vote in the Senate and the defeat prompted Khan to seek a vote of confidence and prove he still commands a majority.

To ensure Khan has support of at least his lawmakers, Pakistan’s spy agency has been asked to monitor their movement and secure their presence in parliament on Saturday, according to officials with knowledge of the information. They asked not to be identified speaking to the media.

“No party can remain in power without institutional support from the army,” said Amit Ranjan, research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore. “Whoever comes next, if Khan loses, also needs support from the army.”

The army already has an outsized role in Khan’s administration -- with a say in foreign policy and security matters to economic decisions. Generals have been known to hold private meetings with businessman and policymakers.

Meanwhile, former and current military officials are in prominent government-backed roles, such as running the state-owned airline and Khan’s low-cost housing plan.

Military Support
“The idea that the establishment is completely neutral seems a bit far-fetched,” said Niaz Murtaza, executive director at Islamabad-based think tank Inspiring Pakistan said by phone, referring to the military. The army is “still backing the government and they’ll continue to do so at the moment.”

Army Tightens Grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s Popularity Wanes
Still, the army’s backing couldn’t stop Khan’s party, which became the largest in the Senate, from losing the vital seat. The unexpected win for the opposition-backed former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, meant that some of Khan’s lawmakers switched sides.

Khan in an address to the nation alleged 15 or 16 of his lawmakers were bribed to vote against the party-backed candidate.

Unlike the secret ballot in the Senate, the confidence vote is a public show of strength. With Pakistan looking to resume funding from the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion bailout program last month, the army will be keen to prop up Khan.

The Pakistan premier has also been exerting influence in the peace talks in Afghanistan with U.S. troops poised to depart. He has met multiple delegations from the neighboring nation including the Taliban militants.

That is something the army will likely want to see continuing.
— With assistance by Faseeh Mangi
---
@El Sidd @POPEYE-Sailor @Xone @Pakistan Space Agency @Mav3rick @Muhammad Omar @syedtalhamaududi @muhammadhafeezmalik @Jungibaaz
 
Jul 11, 2007
Which hack wrote this drivel straight out of the 1990's?
 
Jul 11, 2007
Do you think PEMRA would ban this in the country?
Banning it won't change perceptions.

The problem is that Western media overwhelmingly depends on analysts (including Pakistanis) that still cling to the 'Army controls everything' theories. Changing these perceptions will require time and a new breed of Pakistani analysts that stop looking at everything through the lens of 'Army manipulation'.

On that count, some of the steps Moeed Yusuf has taken to help expand existing think tanks and incubate new ones will help. We need Pakistani think tanks with analysts that can think outside the 'Army' box and have the government provide grants or other funding to help broaden their research, reach and connectivity with global institutions and the domestic and foreign media.

Just look at the Indians for example - even those analysts that are critical of Modi take a very pro-Indian and nationalist line. That is what Pakistan needs, but it will take time and in my view banning Bloomberg will not help address structural deficiencies.

That said, I am in favor of banning organizations like Voice of America, RFE etc that repeatedly push an anti-Pakistan line in terms of supporting borderline terrorism and insurrection in Pakistan through support for groups like the PTM or BLA/BRA etc.
 
Aug 19, 2014
But he's controlled the CAD
The professionals of the Bajwa doctrine totally reject Ishaq Dar’s financial vision and feels he damaged the state by his policies. The doctrine is however happy with new chap Miftah Ismail and his financial vision. The analysts believe that the financial management of Zardari despite oil crisis was better than the Sharifs. Zardari enhanced the exports while Dar failed miserably due to artificially holding dollar price under strict control. The doctrine is more interested in imposing financial and educational emergency rather than wasting money on Metros and Motorways.
www.thenews.com.pk

The Bajwa Doctrine: from chauvinism to realism

After 70 years of extreme chauvinism, we are finally into the doctrine of realism which focuses on the peaceful coexistence with the neighbouring countries. The Bajwa Doctrine, initiated by the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Gen. Qamar Bajwa has also not shied away from sharing his opinion on civilian ministerial colleagues by commenting on former finance minister Ishaq Dar: “It is a shame that out of 210 million people, only 1.2 million pay taxes… He (Ishaq Dar) was a total disaster for this country.”
www.asianage.com

‘Bajwa Doctrine’ spells Army raj without coup

As Gen. Qamar Bajwa slowly but surely consolidates his power and legitimises his angst in the popular imagination.
www.asianage.com www.asianage.com
 
Apr 5, 2017
Thanks for elaboration but PEMRA is entitled to follow guidelines approved regardless of corporation or its size.

That is why my initial response was to have them sued for sensationalism and libellous biased yellow journalism.

Armed forces have made repeated attempts to distance themselves from being dragged into political quagmire. They have their hands pretty much tied.
 
Xone

Oct 13, 2019
often people don't want to see reality with their open eyes, and minds.
writing something straight forward is not always welcomed here.

IK is standing on the backing of high-ups.Had it not be the case, he would have gone long time ago.
He first took a vote of confidence from them and then turns to the national assembly.
In tomorrow session He will get a vote of confidence from same dishonest 20 wrong members, the backstabbers, besides other honest and trustworthy members of his party.

With the just and lawful support of these 20 fellows whom he surely knows well by know, get the true and genuine right to rule and lead the nation to the next level of excellence
that is in his words riasat-e- madina.
 
