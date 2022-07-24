Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 8,386
- -6
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 droneBy Mostafa
-
July 24, 2022
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone
The drone used by Ukraine in the war against Russia has put the Russian army in trouble, Bangladesh is buying the Bayraktar TB2 drone made by Turkey. Mostafa Osman Turan, the ambassador of Turkey in Dhaka, confirmed that Bangladesh has recently signed an agreement to buy this drone. He said that the Bangladesh Armed Forces recently signed an agreement with Bayker Technology, the manufacturer of the TB2 drone.
Earlier last year, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey, Masoud Mannan, said in an interview to the country’s state news agency Anadolu, “The drones made by Turkey are of international quality. So we can consider purchasing modern equipment in future keeping in mind the needs of our armed forces.”
The latest progress regarding the purchase of drones from Turkey, Bangladesh Ambassador Masoud Mannan said he was unable to talk about it.
According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh has previously purchased mine protection vehicles, armored vehicles and multi-dimensional rocket defense systems from Turkey under the existing defense cooperation between the two countries. Last year, the two sides signed an agreement on the sale of automatic guided artillery shells to Bangladesh. Apart from this, Turkey is interested in selling military helicopters and tanks to Bangladesh.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Savasglu visited Bangladesh in December 2020, the first year of the coronavirus infection. He then publicized Turkey’s interest in selling arms to Bangladesh.
Great success in Russia-Ukraine war
Bayraktar’s TB2 drone has previously been in the news due to its successful use in Libya, Syria and the Azerbaijan–Armenia wars. Recently, the role of drones in Ukraine’s fight against Russia has caught the attention of military analysts.
An analysis by MiddleEastEye, a website that monitors the situation in the Middle East, said Bayraktar TB2 drones have proven effective in fighting Russian forces inside mainland Ukraine. Even last April, the drone went into Russian territory and attacked two oil depots. The attack calls into question the effectiveness of Russia’s air defense system.
According to international media, the Ukrainian government started the process of buying this drone from Turkey long before the start of the Russian-Ukraine war. In particular, since 2019, Ukraine has bought at least 36 biracter TB2s.
However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine has acquired at least 50 drones from Turkey since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 this year. If not for the Russian invasion, the Turkish company Biker Technology was supposed to start the process of jointly producing the drone in Ukraine.
According to a June report by Al Monitor, a website that focuses on the situation in the Middle East, Turkish company Biker Technology typically sells the Byractor TB2 for $10 million (about Tk 95 crore) each. However, the company charged Ukraine $7 million for each drone.
Buyers are increasing
Turkey’s Biker Technology started its journey in 1986 to supply machinery to car manufacturers. However, after passing through various stages, the company started to supply Bayraktar TB2 drone commercially for the first time in 2014. So far, the company has supplied more than five hundred TB2 drones.
Seluk Bayrakter is the Chief Technical Officer of Biker Technology, a drone manufacturing company. He and his brother Haluk Bairaktar are the main controllers of this institution. Seluk Bayraktar is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Seluk Bayraktar recently told Reuters news agency that the Bayraktar TB2 has the ability to move around as an armored vehicle in the air in addition to firing anti-aircraft systems and advanced technology. Biker Technology has the capacity to produce at least 200 drones every year.
According to information on BikerTech’s website, 14 countries have purchased Byracter TB2 so far. Another 16 countries are buying the drone.
Major General (Retd.) ANM Muniruzzaman, President of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, a security research institute, said that how drones play a controlling role in traditional warfare has been proven in the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
This time, the role of Turkey’s drones in the Russia-Ukraine war has been strongly proved once again. Due to the role of drones in changing the course of war, there is increasing interest among the armies of all countries in the world.
Drones are needed in line with Bangladesh’s plans to modernize the armed forces as well as increase their capabilities. Turkey can be a good source for Bangladesh in this case.
Arms purchase: Bangladesh is buying Turkey-made Bayraktar TB2 drone - Wellnews24 - A Trusted Bangladesh News Source
The drone used by Ukraine in the war against Russia has put the Russian army in trouble, Bangladesh is buying the Bayraktar TB2 drone made by Turkey. Mostafa
en.wellnews24.com