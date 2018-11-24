Arms license

depends on the part of the country you are in and how much money you are willing to through in ....

MOI, Pubjab, DC ICT / ISalamabad Licenses are closed now a days....



in KPK licenses are open but only provincial ones are being issued and one needs to be resident of KPK. few dealers in the market say they can get you KPK All Pakistan for 35k, but i would advise against it....



regardless of which province you reside you can always get Balochistan - validated to All Pakistan, in these you have two types, one is of Manual Book type which are being issued by smaller districts in Balochistan, they are prone to be fake and hold less value to LEA, hence they can be had for like 18k.....Second one is a LONGGGGG paper issued by DC Quetta now those ones are a little difficult to get and a bit expensive, 28k for a Shotgun or 9mm or 50k for a .223 / 5/.45 x 39 , they are a bit more legit then the other ones.....



Your third option and this should be your first option if you are a resident of Punjab and are above the age of 24yrs .....

Officially the lics are closed, new applications are not being accepted however go the right dealer and he will be making your Punjab only license for 18k and for all Pakistan it is 25k, but this takes a year long process .....



the process goes like this, a manual back dated license is made in your name back in 2009 or 2012, hence you need to be at the age of 18yrs back in those days .....then you take that back dated license to Nadra for revalidation ....in a month time you get your SMart card lic back .....if you opt for All Pakistan license then it is send to Home Department Punjab for verification which takes a bit long time, few people had to pay a couple of extra Rs just to fast track the verification process after an initial wait of 11 months......



this is the process these days...