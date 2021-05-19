Arms Depot Explosions|Czech Republic|2014

The aftermath of two arms depot explosions in the Czech Republic in 2014 that have now been linked to the Russian GRU direct action unit 29155. The first explosion occurred on October 16th, destroying a warehouse filled with 58 tons of ammunition.In response to the findings, the Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country, alleging them all to be intelligence agents operating under diplomatic cover. Russia immediately expelled 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow in retaliation.