Arms Depot Explosions|Czech Republic|2014

The aftermath of two arms depot explosions in the Czech Republic in 2014 that have now been linked to the Russian GRU direct action unit 29155. The first explosion occurred on October 16th, destroying a warehouse filled with 58 tons of ammunition. The warehouse was being leased from the Czech government by IMEX Group, a Czech company contracted to supply weapons to the Ukrainian government, which at the time was involved in heavy fighting in the Donbass region against Russian separatists.
Then, another explosion occurred just a one kilometer away at a second depot on December 3rd. The weapons and ammunition there were also bound for Ukraine. Hundreds of nearby residents were evacuated, and the cleanup from the two events did not end until October 2020, nearly six years after the second explosion.
In a stunning turn of events, the Czech government announced in April 2021 that not only were they holding the Russian GRU responsible for the sabotage operation, but that the two of the five GRU agents identified as perpetrators were none other than Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, AKA Aleksandr Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga. These were the same two GRU operatives who would later travel to Salisbury, England in 2018 to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter in an event that caused a major diplomatic rift between Russia and the West.
Mishkin and Chepiga are believed to have flown to the Czech Republic two days before the explosion using Moldovan and Tajik passports, posing as potential arms buyers to IMEX. They requested to visit the site that day and flew out again on the day of the first explosion.
In response to the findings, the Czech government expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country, alleging them all to be intelligence agents operating under diplomatic cover. Russia immediately expelled 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow in retaliation.